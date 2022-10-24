icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Oct, 2022 11:27
HomeSport News

Staggering details leaked of ‘world record’ Mbappe contract – media

The French forward could reportedly earn $620 million at Paris Saint-Germain
Staggering details leaked of ‘world record’ Mbappe contract – media
Mbappe is seen as having a love-hate relationship with PSG. ©  David S. Bustamante / Soccrates / Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe will eclipse Lionel Messi with the highest-earning deal in sports history if fulfilling all of his fresh contract terms at Paris Saint-Germain, according to Le Parisien.

The 23-year-old stunned the football world in May when snubbing Real Madrid and deciding to extend his time at PSG.

Mbappe was expected to join Madrid as a free agent when the five-year deal he signed with PSG after leaving Monaco in 2017 expired.

He put pen to paper at the Parc des Princes until 2025 instead, as rumors spread of the mammoth figures that had been offered by the Qatari-backed club.

The exact details of the contract have allegedly been leaked to Le Parisien, which says that Mbappe will earn €630 million ($619 million) if he sees it all the way through. 

Mbappe’s contract has reportedly been divided into three parts and sees him receive wages of €72 million ($70.7 million) after a €180 million ($176 million) signing bonus, which will be split into three payments.

There are also said to be three loyalty bonuses, with Mbappe receiving €70 million ($68.6 million) if he stays at PSG in 2023, €80 million ($78.5 million) if he continues in 2024, and an extra €90 million ($88.3 million) for staying until 2025. 

Mbappe reportedly signed to remain at PSG until 2024 with an optional extra year.

He can rescind his contract once the first two years have been completed, but if Mbappe completes the full length of the deal, he will surpass Lionel Messi in the list of the highest-earning sports contracts.

Before leaving FC Barcelona for PSG as a free agent in 2017, Messi was allegedly paid $138 million a season as previous president Josep Bartomeu took the agreement past $550 million by inserting a series of renewal and loyalty bonuses into the four-year deal.

Details of Messi’s contract were leaked by Spanish newspaper El Confidencial in January 2021. But Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was believed to hold the record before then when penning a $503 million, 10-year deal in 2020.

PSG superstar ‘desperate to quit club’ – Marca READ MORE: PSG superstar ‘desperate to quit club’ – Marca

The likelihood of Mbappe still being a PSG player until 2025 is uncertain given recent developments. A fortnight ago, Marca in Spain and RMC in France reported that Mbappe was desperate to quit the club after feeling that PSG had “betrayed” him by breaking a number of promises.

Marca wrote that the relationship between Mbappe and PSG “is now completely broken,” with it appearing “that there is no turning back.”

Mbappe later denied the reports and claimed that he is “very happy” where he is.

“I have not asked to leave PSG in January,” Mbappe told RMC Sport.

“I was as shocked by this news as everyone else. People may think I’m involved, [but] I’m not at all.” 

Marca said Mbappe was prepared to leave in the January transfer window with Liverpool a touted destination, but a reported €400 million ($393 million) price tag placed on the Ballon d’Or hopeful means that he might have to wear the PSG shirt until at least 2024.

Top stories

RT Features

Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia
Twenty years on from the Moscow theater siege: How a horror terrorist attack was a landmark moment in post-Soviet Russia FEATURE
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine
An ABC News investigative journalist disappeared six months ago. He seems to have known a lot about American aims in Ukraine FEATURE
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame
Heroic Hasbulla: How a Russian internet sensation landed a UFC contract and earned worldwide fame FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Geopolitical shift
0:00
26:25
Heading South? Sanjaya Baru, distinguished fellow at the United Service Institution of India
0:00
29:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies