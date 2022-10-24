Staggering details leaked of ‘world record’ Mbappe contract – media

The French forward could reportedly earn $620 million at Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe will eclipse Lionel Messi with the highest-earning deal in sports history if fulfilling all of his fresh contract terms at Paris Saint-Germain, according to Le Parisien.

The 23-year-old stunned the football world in May when snubbing Real Madrid and deciding to extend his time at PSG.

Mbappe was expected to join Madrid as a free agent when the five-year deal he signed with PSG after leaving Monaco in 2017 expired.

He put pen to paper at the Parc des Princes until 2025 instead, as rumors spread of the mammoth figures that had been offered by the Qatari-backed club.

The exact details of the contract have allegedly been leaked to Le Parisien, which says that Mbappe will earn €630 million ($619 million) if he sees it all the way through.

Mbappe’s contract has reportedly been divided into three parts and sees him receive wages of €72 million ($70.7 million) after a €180 million ($176 million) signing bonus, which will be split into three payments.

Kylian Mbappé will earn €630 million at Paris Saint-Germain if he remains for the duration of his contract until 2025, per Le Parisien.-Annual gross salary of €72m-Signining bonus of €180m payable in 3 terms-€70m loyalty bonus in 2023, €80m in 2024, €90m in 2025 — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) October 24, 2022

There are also said to be three loyalty bonuses, with Mbappe receiving €70 million ($68.6 million) if he stays at PSG in 2023, €80 million ($78.5 million) if he continues in 2024, and an extra €90 million ($88.3 million) for staying until 2025.

Mbappe reportedly signed to remain at PSG until 2024 with an optional extra year.

He can rescind his contract once the first two years have been completed, but if Mbappe completes the full length of the deal, he will surpass Lionel Messi in the list of the highest-earning sports contracts.

Before leaving FC Barcelona for PSG as a free agent in 2017, Messi was allegedly paid $138 million a season as previous president Josep Bartomeu took the agreement past $550 million by inserting a series of renewal and loyalty bonuses into the four-year deal.

Details of Messi’s contract were leaked by Spanish newspaper El Confidencial in January 2021. But Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was believed to hold the record before then when penning a $503 million, 10-year deal in 2020.

The likelihood of Mbappe still being a PSG player until 2025 is uncertain given recent developments. A fortnight ago, Marca in Spain and RMC in France reported that Mbappe was desperate to quit the club after feeling that PSG had “betrayed” him by breaking a number of promises.

Marca wrote that the relationship between Mbappe and PSG “is now completely broken,” with it appearing “that there is no turning back.”

Mbappe later denied the reports and claimed that he is “very happy” where he is.

“I have not asked to leave PSG in January,” Mbappe told RMC Sport.

“I was as shocked by this news as everyone else. People may think I’m involved, [but] I’m not at all.”

Marca said Mbappe was prepared to leave in the January transfer window with Liverpool a touted destination, but a reported €400 million ($393 million) price tag placed on the Ballon d’Or hopeful means that he might have to wear the PSG shirt until at least 2024.