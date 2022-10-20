icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Oct, 2022 14:16
HomeSport News

Olympic icon won’t give up citizenship despite ‘fleeing Russia’ – media

Anastasia Davydova reportedly confirmed the development to sports officials in her homeland
Olympic icon won’t give up citizenship despite ‘fleeing Russia’ – media
Olympic star Davydova left Russia last month. ©  RIA Novosti / Vladimir Astapkovich

Five-time Olympic synchronized swimming champion Anastasia Davydova will not renounce her Russian citizenship even though she has left the country, according to reports. 

The 39-year-old departed Russia in September and reportedly notified staff at her swimming center in Moscow that she had “no plans to return” to her homeland. 

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), where Davydova was secretary general, said it hadn’t received a formal resignation from the 13-time world champion and could not confirm details of her departure. 

But citing Russian Synchronized Swimming Federation executive secretary Valentina Nemogaeva, TASS reported on Thursday that Davydova had sent a letter to the organization with an indication of her plans. 

“Anastasia Davydova sent a statement to the presidium of the federation with a request to withdraw her from its composition,” Nemogaeva explained. 

“According to her statement, there will be a presidium at the end of the week where we will withdraw her from the composition. According to the charter, we cannot do it differently, all you need is a personal statement.”

Russian Olympic swimming legend leaves country – media READ MORE: Russian Olympic swimming legend leaves country – media

Nemogaeva said that she did not know the reasons for Davydova’s unexpected departure from Russia.

“The only question I asked was whether they are renouncing Russian citizenship. 

“She wrote to me that she will not, and that this does not mean that they have left forever,” Nemogaeva added.

As a five-time Olympic gold medalist, 13-time world champion, and seven-time European champion, Davydova is widely regarded as one of the greatest artistic swimmers of all time. 

Her gold medals were achieved by winning twice in Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008, before clinching her final title at London 2012.

This puts her joint-second on the all-time list in the sport, with a haul only bettered by compatriot Svetlana Romashina. 

Romashina surpassed Davydova at Tokyo 2020 last summer by winning two gold medals and taking her tally to seven.

Top stories

RT Features

Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia
Rhymes from the frontlines: How the Ukraine conflict has inspired a new wave of patriotic poetry in Russia FEATURE
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change?
Ukraine's most nationalist region was once a hotbed of pro-Russian sentiment – how and why did it change? FEATURE
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Rising Global South
0:00
25:6
Fear to live? Dmitry Trenin, research professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow
0:00
28:54
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies