icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Oct, 2022 14:05
HomeSport News

IOC chief defends Russian and Belarusian delegates at ANOC General Assembly

Denmark’s National Olympic Committee contested their presence at the meeting in Seoul
IOC chief defends Russian and Belarusian delegates at ANOC General Assembly
© Matthias Hangst/Getty Images © Getty Images

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach rushed to the defense of Russian and Belarusian delegates when their presence at the ANOC (Association of National Olympic Committees) General Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday was criticized.

The IOC recommended banning Russian teams and athletes from sports when the military operation in Ukraine broke out in late February.

In an hour-long speech made in the South Korean capital, Bach said that now “is not the time” to lift the ban but drilled home the message that “athletes should never be the victims of the policies of their own governments.”

Olympic chief says ‘not the time’ to lift Russian bans READ MORE: Olympic chief says ‘not the time’ to lift Russian bans

Bach echoed this stance when questioned as to why the sanctions hadn’t been extended to Russian and Belarusian sports organizations, emphasizing that the conflict with Ukraine was not “started by the Russian people, the Russian athletes, the Russian Olympic Committee, or the IOC members in Russia.”

At one point in the meeting, Bach insisted that “we will not paint everybody with the same brush because of the actions of their government,” as reported by Inside the Games.

These remarks came after National Olympic Committee (NOC) and Sports Confederation of Denmark (DIF) President Hans Natorp used the phrase “the Russians,” as Bach told Natorp that his organization should “reflect on its role” as a member of the Olympic Movement.

Bach's response drew applause from some delegates, and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus (NOCRB) were both permitted to attend the Seoul General Assembly as recognized IOC members.

Their presence has also drawn opposition, however, with ANOC Acing President Robin Mitchell acknowledging that the organization received calls from at least 11 NOCs to reconsider the decision that was made at an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday.

“We have the presence of Russian and Belarusian NOCs and we are without the presence of Ukraine,” Natorp reportedly said, as the Ukrainians joined the meeting virtually.

“It should be the opposite. We need unity – this is built on the principles of the UN [United Nations] and Olympic Charter,” he added.

Russian delegation defies boycott threats to attend Olympic gathering READ MORE: Russian delegation defies boycott threats to attend Olympic gathering

Bach responded to Natorp by insisting “unity also means we are in a democratic organization here, to respect the clear majority.” 

The National Olympic Committees of Norway and New Zealand also issued statements to the ANOC General Assembly contesting the ROC and NOCRB's presence.

But others, including Panama and Sri Lanka, argued that athletes shouldn’t face punishment for “political” reasons.

Top stories

RT Features

On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis
On the edge of Armageddon? Why the Ukraine conflict is dangerously similar to the Cuban missile crisis FEATURE
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry?
China is approaching a turning point in its history: Will Beijing join with Russia to confront the West or keep its powder dry? FEATURE
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces?
Unrest over mobilization in Dagestan: Homegrown in the majority Muslim Russian region or stoked by outside forces? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Rising Global South
0:00
25:6
Fear to live? Dmitry Trenin, research professor at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow
0:00
28:54
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies