Maradona ‘Hand of God’ ball set to fetch millions

The item will be up for auction in London next month

The football used in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and England – in which Diego Maradona scored two of the most iconic goals the sport has ever seen – is expected to fetch up to $3.3 million when it goes up for auction in London next month.

The ball is currently owned by 78-year-old Ali Bin Nasser – the Tunisian referee who officiated the match at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Maradona scored twice in the space of five minutes in the second half, with both goals instantly going down in football folklore.

For the first, the star number 10 infamously used his left hand to punch the ball beyond England goalkeeper Peter Shilton and into the net, in a blatant breach of the rules which was missed by Bin Nasser.

Maradona later described the goal as being scored “a little with the hand of God” – giving the moment its famous moniker.

Four minutes later, Maradona produced another iconic moment which would be dubbed ‘the Goal of the Century’ as he weaved his way past a host of England players to score a brilliant solo strike.

Argentina won the match 2-1 before going all the way to lift the World Cup with Maradona as captain.

Referee Bin Nasser collected the ball after the quarterfinal as a memento and had it signed by his fellow officials.

“This ball is part of international football history – it feels like the right time to be sharing it with the world,” said Bin Nasser of the sale.

The item will be up for bidding on November 16 in a sale managed by London-based company Graham Budd Auctions, and has been valued at between $2.7 and $3.3 million.

Maradona passed away at the age of 60 in November 2020 after suffering a heart attack.

His death plunged the football world into mourning at the loss of a man widely considered among the greatest ever to play the game.

Memorabilia related to the late football idol remains in high demand.

Back in May, the shirt worn by the playmaker for the World Cup match against England sold for $9.3 million at an online auction.

That was a record before being eclipsed by the $10.1 million price fetched last month for a jersey worn by basketball icon Michael Jordan during his famous ‘Last Dance’ NBA finals series in 1998.