Russian coach splits with British star Raducanu

Dmitry Tursunov has parted ways with Emma Raducanu after a brief stint working together

Russian tennis coach Dmitry Tursunov has decided against continuing his cooperation with British women’s number one Emma Raducanu, according to reports. The pair teamed up in the summer for what was described as a trial period, although Tursunov is said to have chosen to pursue other opportunities.

Raducanu, 19, stunned the tennis world when she emerged from qualifying to win the 2021 US Open title, becoming the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title.

But the ensuing period has seen the teenager struggle with form and fitness. Raducanu has not gone beyond the second round at any of the four Grand Slams this year, and her US Open title defense ended at the first hurdle in August.

Raducanu had joined up with Russian coach Tursunov in the summer, having seen three coaches already come and go in less than 18 months.

The move was accompanied by controversy in the UK, with politicians including Labour MP Chris Bryant claiming it could be used by the Kremlin for “PR” purposes amid the conflict in Ukraine.

The BBC reported on Tuesday that Tursunov – who is a former world top-20 player – has decided against continuing with Raducanu, despite the player being keen on further cooperation.

Tennis journalist Russell Fuller stated that the 39-year-old Tursunov “may have factored in the short-term nature of Raducanu’s recent coaching relationships” in making the decision.

Reports also stated that Raducanu has added fitness coach Jez Green to her team, with the expert previously working with British men’s icon Andy Murray.

Prior to working with Raducanu, the Moscow-born Tursunov had enjoyed partnerships with top-ten women’s stars Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Estonian ace Anett Kontaveit.

Raducanu won eight of her 15 matches under Tursunov’s tutelage and reached the semifinals of the Korea Open in Seoul last month. Raducanu is currently number 68 in the WTA world rankings.