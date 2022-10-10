icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Oct, 2022 16:02
Austrian footballer scores ‘craziest own goal ever’ (VIDEO)

Matthias Gragger somehow managed to lob his own goalkeeper from the opposition’s half
Fans could barely believe the scenes. ©  Twitter / EuroFootyZone

Austrian defender Matthias Gragger might go down in history as the scorer of the most bizarre own goal football has ever seen following his exploits on Sunday.

With his team leading 2-0 away at Wolfsberger in the Austrian Bundesliga, Gragger could afford to lose possession in injury time.

But rather than pass the ball to a teammate who was being closed down in midfield, he instead decided to blast it towards his goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger.

Wildly overhitting his pass, however, Gragger lobbed Radlinger who was advancing towards the edge of his own 18-yard box.

Radlinger tried to spare his teammate’s blushes by diving backwards and attempting to get a hand to it. 

His attempts were in vain, though, as the ball bounced into the Ried net, which caused Gragger to put his head in his hands in disappointment. 

Gragger was approached by a teammate who attempted to console him but rejected his embrace.

Entering the proceedings as a substitute on 75 minutes, it is unlikely that the 20-year-old Gragger convinced his manager Christian Heinle that he deserves more playing time.

As a popular editor who shared footage of the incident on Twitter remarked, Gragger went “for the Hollywood backpass, only to score the Hollywood own goal.”

