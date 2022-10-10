Austrian footballer scores ‘craziest own goal ever’ (VIDEO)

Matthias Gragger somehow managed to lob his own goalkeeper from the opposition’s half

Austrian defender Matthias Gragger might go down in history as the scorer of the most bizarre own goal football has ever seen following his exploits on Sunday.

With his team leading 2-0 away at Wolfsberger in the Austrian Bundesliga, Gragger could afford to lose possession in injury time.

But rather than pass the ball to a teammate who was being closed down in midfield, he instead decided to blast it towards his goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger.

Wildly overhitting his pass, however, Gragger lobbed Radlinger who was advancing towards the edge of his own 18-yard box.

Radlinger tried to spare his teammate’s blushes by diving backwards and attempting to get a hand to it.

His attempts were in vain, though, as the ball bounced into the Ried net, which caused Gragger to put his head in his hands in disappointment.

🇦🇹 SV Reid’s Matthias Gragger scored possibly the most crazy own goal ever against Wolfsberger today🤯 pic.twitter.com/8CSgo44xh5 — European Football Zone (@EuroFootyZone) October 9, 2022

Gragger was approached by a teammate who attempted to console him but rejected his embrace.

Entering the proceedings as a substitute on 75 minutes, it is unlikely that the 20-year-old Gragger convinced his manager Christian Heinle that he deserves more playing time.

As a popular editor who shared footage of the incident on Twitter remarked, Gragger went “for the Hollywood backpass, only to score the Hollywood own goal.”