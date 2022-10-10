icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Oct, 2022 10:50
HomeSport News

Djokovic entry would be ‘slap in face’ to vaccinated Australians – politician

An Australian former government minister claimed that lifting the tennis star’s ban would be wrong
Djokovic entry would be ‘slap in face’ to vaccinated Australians – politician
Djokovic was prevented from defending his title in Melbourne earlier this year. ©  Daniel Pockett / Getty Images

Australian former Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews has claimed that waiving Novak Djokovic’s visa ban to let him play at the Australian Open in early 2023 would be a “slap in the face” for her countrymen and women who received their Covid vaccines. 

The unvaccinated Djokovic arrived in Australia in January of this year with a medical exemption that he thought would be enough to allow him to defend his title at Melbourne Park.

After a public outcry, however, he was detained, deported and barred from entering Australia until 2025 under government rules. 

The Australian government has the power to waive the ban, and Australia scrapping its requirement for foreign international travelers to declare their vaccination status has given encouragement that the 21-time Grand Slam winner could have the chance to compete at the tournament in 2023. 

Djokovic has ‘no regrets’ on vaccine stance READ MORE: Djokovic has ‘no regrets’ on vaccine stance

Djokovic recently revealed that he hopes to hear “positive news” on his chances of heading Down Under, where he has won a record nine titles, but former government minister Andrews insisted that the change of rules should not have any impact on Djokovic’s case. 

“There would have been other people in similar circumstances that have also had their visas canceled,” she explained to ABC Radio in Australia on Monday.

“So if immigration now chooses to make a special allowance for Novak Djokovic, the obvious question is what are they going to do about anyone else who may be in similar circumstances?”

Andrews claimed that lifting Djokovic’s ban and allowing him to return to Australia before 2025 would be a “slap in the face for those people in Australia who did the right thing (and) got vaccinated.”

“(Why should) Novak Djokovic be allowed back into the country simply because he's a high-ranking tennis player with many millions of dollars?” she asked.

“It shouldn't be just one rule for (him) and a different rule for everyone else.”

Unvaxxed US swimmer welcomed to Australia months after Djokovic row READ MORE: Unvaxxed US swimmer welcomed to Australia months after Djokovic row

Djokovic was unable to make the trip to New York for the US Open this summer due to his unvaccinated status, but has maintained that he has no regrets about missing a second out of four calendar Grand Slams due to his stance. 

“I don’t have any regrets,” said the 35-year-old ahead of the Laver Cup in late September. 

“I mean, I do feel sad that I wasn’t able to play [at Flushing Meadows], but that was a decision that I made, and I knew what the consequences would be. So I accepted them, and that’s it.”

Djokovic clinched back-to-back tournament wins in consecutive weekends by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Astana Open final on Sunday.

READ MORE: Djokovic clinches fourth title of 2022 (VIDEO)

Also winning the Tel Aviv Open a week earlier, he now has 90 tour-level titles to his name and admitted that a forced three months away from the court after winning Wimbledon in July made him hungrier for success.

“I could not ask for a better re-start of the season. I’m super-pumped and motivated to end the season as well as I have done these past couple of weeks,” Djokovic said on court in Kazakhstan.

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Bridge too far
0:00
26:19
Push, prod, react? Benjamin Abelow, author of how the West brought war to Ukraine
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies