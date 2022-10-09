icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Oct, 2022 17:36
HomeSport News

Spain goalkeeping legend apologizes after LGBTQ coming out row

Iker Casillas claimed his Twitter account was hacked on Sunday
Spain goalkeeping legend apologizes after LGBTQ coming out row
© Alberto Ortega/Europa Press via Getty Images © Getty Images

Spain and Real Madrid icon Iker Casillas was forced to apologize after someone allegedly hacked his Twitter account and made it look as though he were coming out as a homosexual.

“I hope you respect me: I'm gay,” Casillas’ account tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

In the replies, his former Spain national teammate and FC Barcelona rival Carles Puyol wrote: “The time has come to tell our story, Iker,” along with kissing and love heart emojis.

The tweet was taken down around an hour later, with Casillas claiming his account had been hacked.

“Luckily everything [is] in order,” he added.

“Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community.”

The Spanish newspaper As reported that Casillas was being “ironic” and joking about his sexuality in order to quell rumors that the divorced father of two is in a relationship with actress Alejandra Onieva.

But the tweet was harshly criticized across social media, with Australian Josh Cavallo, who is believed to be the only openly gay player in professional top flight football, expressing his disappointment on Twitter.

“Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol joking and making fun out of coming out in football is disappointing,” Cavallo wrote while tagging both men.

“It’s a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ people have to go through. To see my role models and legends of the game make fun out of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful.”

Gay Aussie footballer ‘scared for his life’ if he plays at Qatar World Cup READ MORE: Gay Aussie footballer ‘scared for his life’ if he plays at Qatar World Cup

A CBS reporter who was one of the leading voices on Chelsea’s takeover by Todd Boehly’s consortium this summer said that the pair “should be ashamed” in a popular tweet.

“Making a joke about coming out is not only pathetic and sickening but it fuels homophobia. It achieves exactly the opposite of what we want football to be: a safe, inclusive and respectful space. Lost all respect for both players,” he added.

“Iker Casillas and Carlos Puyol joking about being gay really isn’t funny, no idea what they are thinking,” claimed another London-based journalist.

“Casillas is 41 years of age, now male footballers who actually are gay and feeling like coming out will be even more put off with it seeing the amount of hatred under it.”

Top stories

RT Features

Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev
Ukraine is preparing a law on full control over the media, as the last vestiges of press freedom disappear in Kiev FEATURE
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute?
Will Lebanon and Israel go to war over their maritime border dispute? FEATURE
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud
It's no secret that the West is trying to overthrow the Russian government – John Bolton was just saying it out loud FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Push, prod, react? Benjamin Abelow, author of how the West brought war to Ukraine
0:00
28:17
CrossTalk: No negotiations
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies