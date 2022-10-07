icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Oct, 2022 16:03
NBA star punches teammate in shocking training footage (VIDEO)

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green floored his teammate Jordan Poole
The scenes shocked NBA fans. ©  TMZ Sports

One of the NBA’s biggest stars could be in hot water after leaked footage emerged of Draymond Green flooring Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole following a heated confrontation during a training session on Wednesday.

The 6ft 6in Green is understood to have since apologized after the red mist descended, but only after he landed a punch on Poole, who had pushed him away while they were apparently engaged in an argument.

Five-time NBA champion Green appeared to knock his 23-year-old teammate down with a single shot to the chin.

Several members of the Warriors’ coaching staff and players then immediately rush to the scene in a bid to prevent any further violence.

Footage of the incident was obtained by US outlet TMZ.

While the footage may well lead to an NBA investigation which could lead to disciplinary measures being taken against Green, his team’s general manager, Bob Myers, was keen to quell what promises to be significant media interest in the fracas.

These things happen. Nobody likes it,” he said. “We don't condone it, but it happens.

Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room ... as far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally.”

Curry crowned MVP as Warriors clinch NBA title READ MORE: Curry crowned MVP as Warriors clinch NBA title

Another of Green’s teammates and the current NBA finals MVP Steph Curry added that he admonished Green for his role in the incident, but that it doesn’t change how he feels about him.

Draymond is one of my favorite players,” said Curry.

I told him that, but I just said, ‘You’re better than this. Don’t do this. Don’t do this to yourself and put yourself in this position.’ Still love the person. Don’t love what he did, but still love the guy.”

Curry also rejected claims that Poole’s attitude has changed for the worse while he is currently involved in contract extension discussions with the Warriors, referring to such rumors as “absolute BS.

Green and Poole were crucial members of the Warriors team which defeated the Boston Celtics in June’s MVP finals. 

The Warriors are due to open their NBA season on October 19 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

