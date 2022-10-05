icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Oct, 2022 09:17
HomeSport News

Rublev blitzes Chinese challenger to book quarterfinal spot

The Russian needed less than an hour to see off Zhang Zhizhen in Astana
Rublev blitzes Chinese challenger to book quarterfinal spot
Rublev came through the round of 16 with ease in Kazakhstan. ©  Tim Clayton / Corbis via Getty Image

Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev wasted little time in progressing to the last eight of the Astana Open in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, overcoming China’s Zhang Zhizhen in a routine straight-sets victory.

Rublev breezed past Zhang 6-3 6-2 in a contest lasting 58 minutes at the indoor hard-court showpiece.

The Russian converted three of the four break points he created, saving all three which he faced on his own serve against the Chinese world number 126.

Rublev, 24, will await the winner of the match between Greek third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Italy’s Luca Nardi in Thursday’s quarterfinal in Astana.

Russian tennis star makes politics claim READ MORE: Russian tennis star makes politics claim

Elsewhere, the tournament boasts a stellar cast as Novak Djokovic and Russian duo Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov all remain in contention.  

However, current world number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered a surprise early exit when he was beaten by Belgium’s David Goffin at the start of the week.

Ranked number nine in the world, the Moscow-born Rublev is targeting a fourth ATP title of 2022 after successes on clay in Belgrade and at hard-court tournaments in Dubai and Marseille.

Rublev is also hoping to secure his spot at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, and currently lies in sixth place in the race for the eight tournament berths which are available.

READ MORE: Russian ace Kasatkina fires past Raducanu

Top stories

RT Features

Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
All or nothing? Sourabh Gupta, Senior Fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies
0:00
30:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies