icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Oct, 2022 08:24
HomeSport News

McGregor issues prediction for bitter Russian rival’s UFC title fight

The Irishman weighed in with his thoughts before Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira meet for the UFC lightweight title
McGregor issues prediction for bitter Russian rival’s UFC title fight
McGregor made the forecast before UFC 280 in just over two weeks' time. ©  Alessio Morgese / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Conor McGregor has predicted that Brazil’s Charles Oliveira will “easily” beat Russian rival Islam Makhachev when the pair face off for the lightweight title at UFC 280 later this month.

Dagestani grappling phenomenon Makhachev is aiming to follow in the footsteps of friend and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov by capturing the UFC’s 155lbs crown in Abu Dhabi.

Former champion Oliveira, who was stripped of the title after weighing in heavy for his contest with Justin Gaethje back in May, will be aiming to restore his official status as the ruler of the lightweight ranks.

When asked in Twitter Q and A session for his thoughts on how the fight will play out, McGregor was succinct with his forecast.

“Olly and easy,” replied the Irishman, who has styled himself as ‘Mystic Mac’ for his prescience on previous occasions.

Russia’s Makhachev makes bold prediction for UFC title fight
Read more
Russia’s Makhachev makes bold prediction for UFC title fight

McGregor’s backing for Oliveira is perhaps predictable given the lingering animosity with Khabib and his team following their notorious Las Vegas showdown in 2018.

The Dubliner’s defeat to Khabib was one of three he has endured in his last four visits to the UFC Octagon.

The 34-year-old continues to be sidelined by the brutal leg-break he suffered against Dustin Poirier last July.

However, McGregor is targeting a comeback next year which the former two-weight champion claims will be the “greatest and biggest” in sporting history.

Responding in the same social media Q and A, a bulked-up McGregor indicated that he was aiming to step up to welterweight for his return.

“I’m excited to put on clinics. They’ve seen half a page of my dossier,” replied the Irishman when asked what “excites” him about fighting at 170lbs.

Should McGregor rejoin the fold at lightweight, Oliveira has already said he would be willing to welcome him back to the cage, assuming the Brazilian can see off the challenge of Makhachev in their main event on October 22.

READ MORE: Oliveira already looking beyond Makhachev towards McGregor fight

Oliveira, 32, is riding a remarkable 11-fight winning streak into the contest, having risen from the ranks of promising contenders to insert himself into the conversation as one of the all-time lightweight greats.

Makhachev, 31, has just one blemish one his 23-fight career record – a 2015 TKO defeat to Adriano Martins – and is unbeaten in his last 10 bouts.

Top stories

RT Features

Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
All or nothing? Sourabh Gupta, Senior Fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies
0:00
30:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies