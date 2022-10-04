icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Oct, 2022 09:34
HomeSport News

Russian football official reacts to Ukrainian World Cup plans

Reports have claimed that Ukraine is planning a joint bid with Spain and Portugal for the football tournament
Russian football official reacts to Ukrainian World Cup plans
Ukraine is said to be keen on a World Cup bid. ©  Craig Foy / SNS Group via Getty Images

Ukraine’s plan to join Spain and Portugal in bidding to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup is a PR exercise and is unlikely to become a reality, according to Russian football official Vyacheslav Koloskov.

The Times reported this week that Ukraine is set to become part of the Iberian joint bid for the tournament, where it could host part of the group stages.

The news will be confirmed on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters, according to the British newspaper.

Responding to the claims, honorary Russian Football Union (RFU) president Koloskov – who is a former FIFA vice-president – suggested the idea was fanciful.

“This is the decision of the Ukrainian [football] federation, but of course it is absolutely unrealistic,” the veteran dignitary told RIA Novosti.

“No one will allow the holding of the World Cup in countries so far from each other. I repeat, this is not very realistic.  

Ukraine to make World Cup bid – media READ MORE: Ukraine to make World Cup bid – media

“This is done so that everyone understands that Ukraine is ready to host the tournament or part of the tournament at the level of the World Cup.

“It’s hard to guess why, no one explains their motivation.

“I personally see this as a PR campaign, it makes sense to promote themselves, what they think about the future of the country, the federation, football, and so on.

“But I repeat that this is unlikely to happen.”

Ukraine does have experience of organizing a major football tournament before, joining forces with Poland to host the 2012 UEFA European Championship.

The 2030 World Cup bid, should it materialize, would take place in very different circumstances considering the ongoing conflict with Russia and the uncertainty it creates.

Any three-way bid by Spain, Portugal and Ukraine would face competition from a South American campaign comprising Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay, as well as a potential joint bid from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece. 

The hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup are due to be announced by FIFA in 2024.  

READ MORE: Russian referees unpaid by UEFA since February

The last edition of the World Cup was held in Russia in 2018, which was widely hailed as a major success.

The next version will take place in Qatar in November and December of this year, with the 2026 edition being held in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Top stories

RT Features

Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy? FEATURE
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry
Stay at home, traveller: Sanctions against Russia have helped cripple the global tourism industry FEATURE
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years
'Jiving today, accused of treason tomorrow': How Russian jazz survived communist repression to celebrate 100 years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s dilemma
0:00
25:9
All or nothing? Sourabh Gupta, Senior Fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies
0:00
30:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies