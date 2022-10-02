Stadium stampede kills 120+

An Indonesian league football match erupted in clashes and deadly stampede

At least 125 fans and two officers have reportedly been killed amid chaos at a football game in East Java, Indonesia, after police attempted to stop a mass brawl between supporters of the two rival teams with tear gas.

Hundreds of fans rushed into the field clashing with rivals and attacking several players, after an Indonesian league football match on Saturday night ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The Kanjuruhan Stadium security failed to restore order and riot police officers were forced to fire tear gas, according to East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta – but the intervention apparently caused even more chaos.

As huge crowds of people tried to flee for the exit simultaneously, dozens were trampled and died instantly, while many others succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospitals. Some of the victims reportedly suffocated.

#Mntv | La violencia en los estadios continúa, al menos 127 personas, incluidos dos policías, murieron en un enfrentamiento entre aficionados en un partido de fútbol en la isla indonesia de Java. pic.twitter.com/25CgQwqq4b — Más Noticias Televisión (@mntvhn) October 2, 2022

“More than 120 people died, they died of chaos, overcrowding, trampling and suffocation,” said the head of the Malang Regency health office, Wiyanto Wijoyo.

According to local police, a crowd stampede at a football match in Indonesia's East Java province has left at least 120 people dead and 180 others injured. pic.twitter.com/hYLZz4Gyff — All Sportz 🏀⚽ (@Allsportztv) October 2, 2022

The Associated Press reported at least 127 casualties, including two police officers, adding that the death toll is likely to rise, since many injured victims were in critical condition.

In the wake of the deadly incident, the Indonesian league offered deep condolences and suspended all games for at least a week, while the Indonesian football association (PSSI) promised to launch an investigation into what happened.