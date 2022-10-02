icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Oct, 2022 02:08
Stadium stampede kills 120+

An Indonesian league football match erupted in clashes and deadly stampede
Plain-clothed officers stand near the wreckage of police vehicles damaged during a clash between supporters of two Indonesian soccer teams at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, October 1, 2022 ©  AP / Yudha Prabowo

At least 125 fans and two officers have reportedly been killed amid chaos at a football game in East Java, Indonesia, after police attempted to stop a mass brawl between supporters of the two rival teams with tear gas.

Hundreds of fans rushed into the field clashing with rivals and attacking several players, after an Indonesian league football match on Saturday night ended with Persebaya Surabaya beating Arema Malang 3-2.

The Kanjuruhan Stadium security failed to restore order and riot police officers were forced to fire tear gas, according to East Java Police Chief Nico Afinta – but the intervention apparently caused even more chaos. 

As huge crowds of people tried to flee for the exit simultaneously, dozens were trampled and died instantly, while many others succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospitals. Some of the victims reportedly suffocated.

“More than 120 people died, they died of chaos, overcrowding, trampling and suffocation,” said the head of the Malang Regency health office, Wiyanto Wijoyo.

The Associated Press reported at least 127 casualties, including two police officers, adding that the death toll is likely to rise, since many injured victims were in critical condition.

In the wake of the deadly incident, the Indonesian league offered deep condolences and suspended all games for at least a week, while the Indonesian football association (PSSI) promised to launch an investigation into what happened.

