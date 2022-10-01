icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Oct, 2022 11:58
HomeSport News

Olympics chief reveals condition for Russians to return to international sports

Thomas Bach spoke about the potential development in an interview published Friday
Olympics chief reveals condition for Russians to return to international sports
© Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images © Getty Images

Russian athletes that don’t support the country’s military operation in Ukraine might be accepted back into the global sports community, according to International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

Russian teams, clubs, and athletes have been suspended from taking part in most sporting events since the IOC made the recommendation to a number of sports federations in late February.

Russians have already missed some qualifying events for the Paris Olympics in 2024, and Bach said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that the IOC needs “to think about the future.”

Sports organizations changing tune on Russian bans – Olympic official READ MORE: Sports organizations changing tune on Russian bans – Olympic official

“It’s about having athletes with a Russian passport who do not support the war back in competition,” according to Bach, who hinted that the body should rethink its approach, following calls with Olympics shareholders in which the possibility of Russia returning to the international sports arena was discussed.

“To be clear, it is not about necessarily having Russia back,” the IOC president said. “On the other hand – and here comes our dilemma – this war has not been started by the Russian athletes.”

Bach refrained from suggesting how Russian athletes could express opposition to the military operation at a time when figures like ex-heavyweight boxing champion Nikolay Valuev and football star Diniyar Bilyaletdinov have been called up for military service as part of Russia’s partial mobilization.

Russian athletes have continued to compete in some sports such as tennis and cycling under neutral status, which does not allow the use of Russian flags or anthems.

At the Olympics, Russian teams have competed as the ‘Russian Olympic Committee’ (ROC) since 2016, due to the fall-out from the doping row related to the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

Olympic official outlines ‘preferred scenario’ for Russian return READ MORE: Olympic official outlines ‘preferred scenario’ for Russian return

The IOC and its president have previously been criticized for allowing this and not being stricter on Russian athletes, but Bach told Corriere della Sera that the IOC’s mission is to remain politically neutral and let the Games and “sport in general” be “something that unifies people and humanity.”

“For all these reasons, we are in a real dilemma at this moment with regard to the Russian invasion in Ukraine,” Bach said.

“We also have to see, and to study, to monitor, how and when we can come back to accomplish our mission to have everybody back again.”

Top stories

RT Features

Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts
Syria was a rehearsal for the struggle between Russia and the West in Ukraine: Here's why they are very different conflicts FEATURE
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia
‘I can’t imagine our future differently’: Donbass residents explain why they voted to join Russia FEATURE
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money?
Ukraine has taken in at least $100 million in crypto donations this year, but what have officials in Kiev done with the money? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Upping the ante
0:00
24:49
CrossTalk: Returning to Russia
0:00
24:35
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies