Federer reveals plans for final match

The Swiss tennis legend will only play doubles at the Laver Cup before calling time on his career

Roger Federer has revealed his plans for the Laver Cup in London on Friday, where he is set to make his final appearance as a professional tennis player.

The 41-year-old announced his retirement on Thursday last week, receiving tributes from around the sporting world and beyond for a storied 20 Grand Slam-winning career regarded by many as the best ever seen on court.

Federer revealed that he would star at the Laver Cup – where he will feature for Team Europe against Team World – in a lengthy statement released to explain his decision.

Ahead of a promotional press conference on Wednesday, he also provided more details on his participation at the event.

“I am quite surprised how well I am playing in practice here,” Federer said to Swiss media.

“But it was already clear beforehand that I would only play doubles, probably on Friday evening. That's why playing the Swiss Indoors in Basel was no longer an option.”

Shedding light on how his bombshell announcement unraveled, Federer said that his agent Tony Godsick “almost went crazy” because he took so much time sharing his news.

"Since it's out, I'm better. Writing the letter took a lot of energy. It was very moving, especially for my parents and [his wife] Mirka. In the meantime I can talk about the resignation easily, I didn't expect that,” Federer added.

“A few days after Wimbledon, in July," Federer specified as to when he realized it was time to call it a day.

"The knee just wasn't progressing anymore. I asked myself: what's the point? We had been on thin ice for a long time. I know it's the right decision, the only good decision.”

Attempting to make a comeback in 2021 after undergoing knee surgery, Federer described the experience as “tough” and “extremely difficult.”

“I was so far from 100%,” he added.

Though he reached the quarterfinals that year at Wimbledon, where he is the record title holder on eight crowns, Federer described the last set against Hubert Hurkacz, who knocked him out of that edition of the competition, as “one of the worst hours of my career.”

To end on a high, however, Federer has suggested pairing up at the Laver Cup with generational rival Rafael Nadal, who has since surpassed him in all-time Grand Slam wins on 22, while Novak Djokovic is on 21.

“Maybe I can play doubles with Rafa, that would be an absolute dream,” Federer said.