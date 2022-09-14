icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2022 14:44
HomeSport News

Valieva doping investigation completed – Russian officials

The figure skater found herself at the center of a storm at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Valieva doping investigation completed – Russian officials
Valieva made the biggest headlines at the Beijing Olympics. © Cui Nan / China News Service via Getty Images

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) has completed its investigation into the positive sample returned by figure skater Kamila Valieva and is preparing formal documents for a hearing on the case, officials have confirmed.

“The investigation has been concluded,” RUSADA said in a statement on Wednesday. “The next step is for the results processing department, it is preparing documents for hearings in the DAK (anti-doping disciplinary committee), in accordance with established rules and procedures.”

Valieva, 16, was caught up in a doping scandal at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, when it was reported that she had returned a positive result for the banned hear drug trimetazidine from a sample taken at the Russian national championships in December.

Valieva reveals attitude to Olympics READ MORE: Valieva reveals attitude to Olympics

Valieva had already competed in Beijing before the news of the positive sample emerged, having starred as the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won gold in the figure skating team event.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and International Skating Union (ISU) all sought to prevent Valieva – who was 15 at the time – from competing in the women’s individual event in Beijing, but she was cleared to do so after an emergency Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing ruled in her favor.

Despite being the hot favorite for gold and the world record points holder for her routines, Valieva finished a disappointing fourth in the individual event as the ordeal took its toll. 

The skater and her team, which includes renowned coach Eteri Tutberdize, have consistently denied wrongdoing, arguing that the positive sample may have resulted from contamination from medication the skater’s grandfather was taking.

They have also argued that Valieva passed numerous other doping tests, while questions have been raised as to why the WADA-accredited laboratory in Sweden which analyzed her sample took so long to report the results.  

RUSADA has since been charged with completing an investigation into the case, with WADA saying in July that it was “monitoring” the situation as it awaited the conclusions. 

READ MORE: Valieva doping case developments expected ‘soon’

The prizewinners from the team event in Beijing – where the USA won silver and Japan finished third – are still waiting to be awarded their medals after the scandal surrounding Valieva meant that the ceremony for the competition was postponed.

Top stories

RT Features

From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Catalyst’
0:00
24:40
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies