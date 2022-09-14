icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2022 13:59
HomeSport News

NBA owner banned and fined $10 million in racism scandal

Robert Sarver will be sidelined for at least a year following an investigation into accusations of racism and misogyny
NBA owner banned and fined $10 million in racism scandal
Sarver was the subject of an NBA probe. © Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has been hit with a $10 million fine and suspended for a year after the NBA concluded an investigation into racism and misogyny claims.

The NBA stated that Sarver had "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards" and found evidence of his use of "racially insensitive language," "unequal treatment of female employees," and "sex-related statements and conduct."

On occasion, Sarver's treatment of club employees "constituted bullying," according to the investigation which interviewed 320 people and analyzed 80,000 documents and videos.

NBA co-owner backtracks after saying ‘no one cares’ about Uighur Muslims READ MORE: NBA co-owner backtracks after saying ‘no one cares’ about Uighur Muslims

Though the NBA hit Sarver with the maximum fine possible under its current rules, the league's report made no findings that his behavior was "motivated by racial or gender-based animus."

Reacting to his punishment, Sarver, who also owns the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, said that: "Good leadership requires accountability."

"For the Suns and Mercury organizations, that begins with me," he accepted.

"While I disagree with some of the particulars of the NBA's report, I would like to apologize for my words and actions that offended our employees.

"I take full responsibility for what I have done. I am sorry for causing this pain, and these errors in judgment are not consistent with my personal philosophy or my values," Sarver further stated. 

NBA commissioner Adam Silver remarked that the report, triggered by an ESPN piece in November last year, was "troubling and disappointing."

"On behalf of the entire NBA, I apologize to all of those impacted by the misconduct outlined in the investigators' report. We must do better," Silver demanded.

READ MORE: US basketball bosses react to Griner Russian prison sentence

As part of the ban, Sarver, who has owned the Suns for 18 years, won't be able to attend any NBA or WNBA facilities or take part in any business activities involving his teams. 

While perhaps appearing harsh to some, Sarver's punishment is still less severe than that which was imposed on ex-Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling in 2014.

After being recorded using racist language during a private conversation, Sterling was banned for life from the NBA which then forced the sale of the franchise to new ownership. 

Top stories

RT Features

From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay
From Brezhnev to Khrushchev: Ukraine had a huge influence on the Soviet Union, something Kiev now prefers to downplay FEATURE
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh
Jewel of the Caucasus: Why Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to fight over Nagorno-Karabakh FEATURE
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia
The West is poised to throw Yemen under the bus again to fuel its economic war on Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Catalyst’
0:00
24:40
Gaslighting without gas? Glenn Diesen, Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway
0:00
31:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies