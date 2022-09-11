Goalkeeper hailed for quick thinking after fan suffers cardiac arrest (VIDEO)

Jeremias Ledesma sprinted to provide a defibrillator after a fan collapsed in the stand

Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma has been hailed for potentially saving the life of a football fan during his team's La Liga fixture with Barcelona on Saturday.

The Argentine goalkeeper sprinted to the touchline to retrieve a medical kit containing a defibrillator when he became aware that a fan was suffering from a medical emergency in the stand behind his goal in the closing stages of Cadiz's defeat to Barcelona.

Play was suspended in the 82nd minute at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla after it became apparent that there was a serious situation unfolding in the crowd but while several players from both teams looked on in shock, Ledesma wasted no time in attempting to provide aid when he raced to his own medical team and then back to the stand where he threw the kit towards a medical crew who had made their way to the scene of the incident.

Ledesma looked on with concern etched across his face, while Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was noticed praying for the stricken supporter.

Cadiz keeper Jeremias Ledesma sprinted over with a defibrillator and threw it into the stands after a medical emergency in the Cadiz vs. Barca game. Thankfully the fan is now stable, and thoughts with him. Huge praise to Ledesma for his quick thinking 👏pic.twitter.com/SRVsEjfRx8 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 10, 2022

Both sets of players were subsequently taken off the pitch while medics rendered aid before returning to complete the game around an hour after play was initially suspended.

Bizarrely, a second person also fainted shortly afterwards - but Cadiz president Manuel Vizcaino later confirmed that both supporters received medical attention and are recovering satisfactorily.

“The first fan who fainted has recovered his pulse and they took him away in an ambulance. He revived, he fell again, but in the end they managed to stabilize him,” Vizcaino said of the incident.

Barcelona boss Xavi also made a statement after the conclusion of the game to say that football is secondary to situations such as those which unfolded in the stands.

“The life of a human being is above football. If there had been a misfortune, then we would have suspended the match for sure,” he said.

In addition to Ledesma, his teammate Jose Mari was also praised for helping a pitchside steward deliver a stretcher towards the scene of the medical emergency.

José Mari, player of Cadiz helps a health personnel to carry a stretcher to the stands to evict the fan who has health problems in the stands of#CádizBarçapic.twitter.com/bdTmgiK7Bw — FootyLight (@Footylight_) September 10, 2022

you have an amazing person in your team @Cadiz_CF ❤️‍🩹 #CadizBarcapic.twitter.com/PYf6I9r0Ac — 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗲𝗻 𝗳𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 (@nov_jasya) September 10, 2022

“One of the medical teams went to the stands with a defibrillator and a monitor, starting the resuscitation tasks,” read a statement posted on Cadiz's website.

“At the same time, FC Barcelona offered a second defibrillator in case its use was necessary, and it was brought to the area by the players themselves.

“The resuscitation was positive after a few minutes, and the fan was transferred to the ICU of the Hospital Puerta del Mar, where he remains hospitalized.

“In addition, one of the Tribune camera operators suffered a fainting spell, which was also quickly treated by the stadium's medical staff without further consequences.

“The organization would like to thank the exemplary behavior of the fans in the south end of the stadium for this situation, as well as the security staff and Cruz Roja for their quick action to ensure that this incident had a happy ending.”

Ledesma, meanwhile, was hailed by Barcelona fans afterwards, with one writing on Twitter: “You have an amazing person in your team.”

Another agreed: “He will go down in history as a savior.”

Barcelona ultimately won the game 4-0.