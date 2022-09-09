icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Sep, 2022 15:19
HomeSport News

Russia confirms visitors for football friendly match

The Russian men's national team is set to play three games across September and November
Russia confirms visitors for football friendly match
Bosnia and Herzegovina will travel to St. Petersburg. © Filip Filipovic / Getty Images

The Russian men’s national football team will welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina for a friendly match in St. Petersburg in November, it has been confirmed.

The Russian national team stated earlier this week that it was targeting three matches in the next three months, with a game against Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek confirmed for September 24 and a meeting with Iran – believed to be set for Tehran – planned for an unconfirmed date in November.

It was announced on Friday that the third of Russia’s friendly rivals would be Bosnia and Herzegovina, with St. Petersburg named as the venue and a date of November 19 targeted.

Russia announces Iran match READ MORE: Russia announces Iran match

“The agreement in principle to hold a friendly match with the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina has indeed been reached,” said the Russian Football Union (RFU) in a statement shared by TASS.

“All other information regarding this match will be published additionally.”

The website of the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina also confirmed that agreement had been reached for the match, which is due to take place at the 67,000-capacity Gazprom Arena in the northern Russian city. 

September’s game against Kyrgyzstan will be the first for the Russian team since they played Croatia in a World Cup qualifying match last November.

All Russian teams have since been banned from official UEFA and FIFA competitions due to the conflict in Ukraine.

That decision led to the Russian men’s team being prevented from attempting to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

READ MORE: UEFA comments on Russian Euro hopes

Top stories

RT Features

India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed?
India is under pressure, with the West and Ukraine trying to force New Delhi to toe their line on Russia – will they succeed? FEATURE
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev
'My grandmother used to pray to him on TV': Russia's muted farewell to Mikhail Gorbachev FEATURE
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation
From Stalin's wrath to Khrushchev's gift to Ukraine: Crimea's Tatar minority has faced death, misery and deportation FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk : Attempting suicide?
0:00
27:19
Mutuality of harm? Henry Wang, Founder and President of the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
29:23
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies