Russia confirms visitors for football friendly match

The Russian men's national team is set to play three games across September and November

The Russian men’s national football team will welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina for a friendly match in St. Petersburg in November, it has been confirmed.

The Russian national team stated earlier this week that it was targeting three matches in the next three months, with a game against Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek confirmed for September 24 and a meeting with Iran – believed to be set for Tehran – planned for an unconfirmed date in November.

It was announced on Friday that the third of Russia’s friendly rivals would be Bosnia and Herzegovina, with St. Petersburg named as the venue and a date of November 19 targeted.

“The agreement in principle to hold a friendly match with the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina has indeed been reached,” said the Russian Football Union (RFU) in a statement shared by TASS.

“All other information regarding this match will be published additionally.”

The website of the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina also confirmed that agreement had been reached for the match, which is due to take place at the 67,000-capacity Gazprom Arena in the northern Russian city.

September’s game against Kyrgyzstan will be the first for the Russian team since they played Croatia in a World Cup qualifying match last November.

All Russian teams have since been banned from official UEFA and FIFA competitions due to the conflict in Ukraine.

That decision led to the Russian men’s team being prevented from attempting to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.