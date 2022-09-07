YouTuber kicked out of US Open for bizarre stunt (VIDEO)

Two men went viral for their antics during a tennis Grand Slam quarterfinal

A YouTube prankster and his friend were kicked out of the US Open quarterfinal between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov on Tuesday evening after pulling a bizarre haircut stunt.

While most punters were enjoying the Russian star's thrilling five-set win over the Australian Wimbledon 2022 finalist, Youtuber JiDion risked Kyrgios' wrath by setting up an impromptu barbershop at his side of the court in the second row.

With clippers and a Louis Vuitton cape in tow as JiDion had his head shaved, the two men caught the attention of ESPN and pundits such as the legendary John McEnroe, who said: "Looks like a weird time do that."

Officials probably found it not just strange but also inappropriate and removed the two men from the match.

"When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play," confirmed United States Tennis Association (USTA) spokesman Brendan McIntyre afterwards.

"There's a first time for anything," he added.

"With the Louis Vuitton cape" 🔥Getting a haircut at the #USOpen during a match ... incredible 😂💈(🎥: @Jidion6 x @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/gw9hSFTw4X — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 7, 2022

The clip of JiDion receiving the haircut has spread to social media and is already close to receiving a million views, but this isn't the first time that he has been in the headlines for such an act.

Back in March, he got a fresh trim as the Minnesota Timberwolves played a home NBA game against the Dallas Mavericks and has been copied by the Bleacher Creatures who recreated the stunt during a New York Yankees Baseball match against the Tampa Bay Rays a fortnight ago.

After receiving a lifetime ban for pipping an airhorn during a quarterfinal match between the man who beat Kyrgios in the SW19 final, Novak Djokovic, and Jannik Sinner this summer, however, JiDion will not be trying a haircut at Wimbledon anytime soon and might have to turn his attention towards the Australian or French Open with regards to tennis Grand Slams.