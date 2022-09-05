Reviled US owners ‘ready to sell’ Man Utd – media

The Glazer family have reportedly named their price to sell up at Old Trafford

Sources close to Manchester United have indicated that a bid of £3.75 billion ($4.3 billion) could be enough to tempt the club's unpopular US-based owners to part company with the Premier League giants, according to reports.

The Glazer family initially invested in the Red Devils in 2003 before gaining a controlling stake two years later towards the end of the club's reign of unparalleled success under the stewardship of former manager Alex Ferguson.

However, Ferguson's eventual retirement coincided with a considerable downturn in results in the following years as the club's merry-go-round of managers failed one by one to replicate the success of the legendary Scottish boss.

Much of the blame for the club's consistent underperformance has been leveled at the Glazers for a perceived lack of investment in the club, and for what supporters claim to be a vulture-like removal of financial dividends from the team's coffers while also saddling the team with a debt.

This has coincided with several demonstrations during which fans and high-profile pundits such as ex-player Gary Neville have called for the Glazer family to sell their stake in the football club.

According to the Daily Mail, the reported £3.75 billion sum will likely be assessed by the UK's richest man, Manchester United supporter Jim Ratcliffe, who recently indicated that he would be willing to purchase a controlling share in the club if the Glazers were willing to sell.

Ratcliffe previously failed with a late bid to buy Chelsea after Roman Abramovich floated the club on the open market, eventually losing out to the winning bid fronted by US businessman Todd Boehly.

It was reported that Ratcliffe's bid for Chelsea was in the region of £4.25 billion ($4.9 billion).

A spokesperson for Ratcliffe said last month of his links to Manchester United: “We would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership.”

It has also been suggested the seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton could partner with Ratcliffe in a consortium - but Hamilton said at Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix that he is unaware of any such plans.

“It's the first time I've heard of it,” said Hamilton.

“I haven't had time to catch up with Jim since I was in Namibia.

“I haven’t had a call from him asking if I want to be involved in that just yet but I do want to get more and more involved in teams.

“But Jim’s part-boss and part-partner, I would say we’re more partners because we’re in this together and I hope in the future to do something with Jim and build with him, I don’t know when that’ll be or what that’ll be.”

It has also been suggested that the Dubai sovereign wealth fund could make a move for the club, similar to those made for Manchester City and Newcastle United by similar funds in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia respectively.

Should the Glazers consider a sale, it would likely come with the blessing of Gary Neville, the former Manchester United defender who has become one of the most ardent supporters of a change in ownership at Old Trafford.

“I may be completely wide of the mark, but my gut feeling is the Glazers have to sell,” he wrote on Twitter amid the speculation.

“They’ve committed to a new plan and stadium redevelopment, and the costs are substantial. I can’t see them raising further debt at the level required. The timing feels right to sell.”