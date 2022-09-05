Russians lead NHL list

Analysts named three Russians among the top 10 goalies in the elite hockey league

A trio of Russians have been included in the NHL’s list of top 10 goaltenders, with Tampa Bay Lightning stopper Andrei Vasilevskiy leading the way.

Ahead of the new season, analysts at the NHL Network continue to compile their charts for the league’s best in various positions, having already included three Russians at the top of the list of wingers.

Russia’s tradition of producing strong goalies has also been reflected in the country’s representation in the list of top 10 stars in that position, as revealed on Sunday by the NHL website.

Ilya Sorokin, 27, of the New York Islanders landed at number five on the list, being described by NHL Network analyst and former goalie Devan Dubnyk as “a big prospect” following his two seasons in North America after making the switch from CSKA Moscow.

“The way that he played last year was insane and I think Islanders fans need to be extremely excited,” said Dubnyk.

At number two was New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, who starred in his team’s run to the Eastern Conference playoff final last season.

Shesterkin, 26, won the NHL’s 2022 Vezina Trophy accolade for the league’s best goalie and was named a First-Team All-Star, as well as being a finalist for the Hart Trophy for the NHL MVP.

Among goalies to play at least 20 games, the Moscow-born star led the NHL in goals-against average (GAA) with 2.07 and save percentage (.935).

“Every decade or so, there comes along a goaltender, it doesn’t matter what league they play in, they are able to get to the best league in the world right away and be dominant,” said analyst Ken Daneyko.

“He’s a special goaltender… He very well could have been number one on this list.”

Top spot went to fellow Russian Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 28-year-old missed out on helping his team to a ‘three-peat’ of Stanley Cup triumphs as they fell short in the finals against the Colorado Avalanche.

A former Vezina Trophy winner in 2019 and Conn Smythe Trophy winner in 2021, as well as a two-time First-Team All-Star, Vasilevskiy continues to be an integral part of the Bolts’ success.

“He’s big (6ft 3in, 225lbs) he’s flexible, he's quick, he is everything,” Dubnyk said.

“It’s just crazy to watch. … It’s insane and then you combine that with the fact that he is a big-game player…

“You combine that with his talent and that's why he is number one every year, pretty much,” added the analyst.

The new NHL season gets underway on October 7 with the first of two showpiece games in Czech capital Prague.