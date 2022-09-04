icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Sep, 2022 17:21
Lewis Hamilton unleashes x-rated tirade at own team following F1 mishap (VIDEO)

F1 ace Hamilton was furious after a team error cost him a podium spot at the Dutch Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton & George Russell (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) © Getty Images

F1 star Lewis Hamilton let loose with an x-rated rant at his Mercedes team after claiming that a tactical error they made cost him a place on the podium at Sunday's Grand Prix in the Netherlands.

Hamilton, who is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most Formula 1 world titles at 7, remains in pursuit of a record-breaking eighth championship but finds himself languishing in sixth place in the driver's standings, some 152 points behind runaway leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull. 

The Briton - yet to win a race this season - made clear his frustration with his colleagues in a radio transmission which was captured on the television broadcast following what appears to have been a game-planning mishap on the part Mercedes bosses.

The rancor can be traced to the decision to leave Hamilton running on medium tires 15 laps from the finish line when the majority of his rivals had moved to softs during a spell while the safety car was on the track as a result of an incident involving Valtteri Bottas. 

Hamilton's slower tires played a large role in him losing first position and eventually dropping to fourth at the race's conclusion. 

To make matters worse, Hamilton's teammate George Russell requested to be put on soft tires and overtook his teammate on lap 64. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc did the same just one lap later. Russell finished the race in second place.

An irate Hamilton was heard dressing down his Mercedes team, saying on the team radio: “I can't believe you f***ing f***ed me. I can't tell you how p***ed I am.”

However, it appears that Hamilton did not request his tires be changed to softs during the safety car break in proceedings.

As for Verstappen, the win gives him a lead of 109 points over Leclerc with seven races remaining on the calendar and a maximum of 191 points up for grabs. 

“I really was hopeful that we were going to get a one-two together as a team,” Hamilton said afterwards. “Especially after such a... we've had an up and down year, not a great year. We've not had a win since Brazil.

“So it's finally there within our grasp but then of course the safety car didn't really help. I was just on the edge of breaking point with emotions. My apologies to the team. I don't even remember what I said. I just lost it for a second - but I think they know that it's just so much passion.

“I want to look at it as a glass half full.”

Russell, though, paid tribute to his teammate afterwards.

“We’re getting closer,” he wrote on social media. “Big thanks to the team for continuing to push and to the fans for creating a mega atmosphere. Respect to [Lewis Hamilton] for the performance this weekend too - you deserved to be standing on the podium today. We’ll get that W soon…”

F1 reporter Jeff Gluck, though, said Hamilton was right to be aggrieved.

“Lewis Hamilton has every right to be pissed at Mercedes,” he wrote. “If the team wanted to win, anyway. Certainly the decision was good for Russell, but not for the team as a whole. Resulted in an easy Max [win].”

Another reporter, Sophie Barley, agreed: “Lewis Hamilton is the biggest team player you can come across. Always bending over backwards for Mercedes. The team clearly wanted them both on same tyres - Lewis listened while George went against that and went for himself and shafted his teammate.”

