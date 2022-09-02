Mbappe seeks answers in Pogba scandal – French media

The PSG forward reportedly wanted to know why his name has been brought up in a family feud

Kylian Mbappe has contacted the Pogba brothers Paul and Mathias separately to find out why he has been implicated in a witchcraft scandal and family feud, according to reports in France.

The Pogbas made their row public at the weekend when Mathias released a video threatening to make "revelations" about Paul, his agent Rafael Pimenta, and Mbappe.

Paul Pogba followed this by claiming that he had been the focus of an extortion attempt, which prompted Mathias to go on a Twitter rant where he addressed Mbappe and appeared to suggest that Paul Pogba had employed witchcraft to cast a spell on the 23-year-old.

Reports from CNews have claimed that Paul Pogba admitted to contracting the services of a west African religious figure known as a Marabout to use witchcraft, but only to keep himself free from injury as opposed to wishing harm on Mbappe.

In the meantime, as an investigation progresses into the alleged extortion attempt – which purportedly saw Mathias and Paul Pogba's friends demand €13 million ($12.99 million) from the Juventus midfielder for protection services rendered – Mbappe is said to have contacted the Pogba brothers to find out why his name has been dragged into their row.

🚨 Kylian Mbappé has asked Paul Pogba, but also his brother Mathias, for explanations, in order to read the two versions, and to understand why his name has been involved in the Pogba affair. (Source: @frvignolle) pic.twitter.com/UBSMDd5Zof — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 1, 2022

Mbappe called the Pogbas on Thursday to better understand his role in the scandal, according to RMC.

And while the nature of the chats Mbappe allegedly had with them separately is thus far unknown, Mbappe is said to have contacted them to gain perspective from both sides of the argument and then make his own conclusions.

French media say that the Pogba scandal is the topic on everyone's mouths across the France national team, with head coach Didier Deschamps "more than attentive" to what is going on so that he can manage the matter as he sees fit.

In 2015, when a sex tape blackmail controversy emerged between Karim Benzema and Mathieu Valbuena, Deschamps memorably axed both men which meant they missed out on France's run to the final at Euro 2016 where they lost to Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal as the host nation.

While victim Valbuena never played for France again, Benzema was invited back to the fold last year for a failed Euro 2020 campaign that saw Les Bleus dumped out of the last 16 when Mbappe missed a penalty against Switzerland in a shootout.

With Mbappe tipped to be a future Ballon d'Or winner, though, it is likely that he will still head to Qatar as part of France's defense of the World Cup title they won on Russian soil four years ago while Pogba would be axed should the scandal intensify or become a distraction as suggested by L'Equipe this week.