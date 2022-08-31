Jury fails to reach verdict in football icon’s assault case

Ryan Giggs faces claims of assault and controlling behavior towards his former girlfriend

The jury in the case involving Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict on the claims of assault and controlling behavior against the former football star.

Giggs, 48, stands accused of violence towards his ex-girlfriend, Kate Greville, 38, and her youngster sister. The former Wales manager is also alleged to have subjected Greville to “coercive and controlling behavior” between 2017 and 2020 during a tempestuous relationship in which he admitted being unfaithful.

Giggs has denied all the allegations against him, and on Wednesday it was announced at Manchester Crown Court that the 11-person jury – consisting of seven women and four men – had not been able to reach a verdict after deliberations spanning almost 23 hours. One jury member had previously been discharged from duty after falling ill.

The foreman of the jury replied “no” when asked if there was a “realistic prospect” of further deliberations providing a breakthrough. The Crown Prosecution Service will determine the next steps, although any retrial would potentially not take place until June of 2023, judge Hilary Manley indicated.

The trial for the Manchester United icon – who is the club’s all-time record appearance maker – has seen former manager Sir Alex Ferguson provide testimony in his support.

However, the court also heard claims of violence, including that Giggs allegedly headbutted and kicked his ex-girlfriend Greville, and threw her out of a hotel room while she was naked. He was also accused of elbowing Greville’s 26-year-old sister, Emma, in the face.

Giggs has now been bailed until Crown Prosecution Service lawyers reach a decision on any future trial and a trial date is made. The former football star was excused from attending the next hearing on the case on September 7.

Giggs had been due to lead Wales at the European Championships last summer, but took leave from his role as manager after the allegations against him first emerged.

He only formerly resigned in June of this year, after Wales had ended a 64-year wait for World Cup qualification by beating Ukraine in their playoff final earlier that month, with Giggs absent from the touchline having been replaced by former assistant Robert Page.