icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Aug, 2022 14:21
HomeSport News

Czech tennis teen comments on bum-touching controversy (VIDEO)

Sara Bejlek was seen being patted on the backside and kissed by her father and coach at the US Open
Czech tennis teen comments on bum-touching controversy (VIDEO)
The scenes soon spread on social media. © Twitter

Czech tennis player Sara Bejlek has told tennis fans that the scenes which saw her father and coach celebrating a win with her at the US Open "won't happen again," after aclip showing them patting her several times on the backside triggered debate.    

The sixteen-year-old went viral after qualifying for her first ever Grand Slam tournament by seeing off Heather Watson. 

In the moments that followed the win, cameras caught two men later identified as the youngster's father and coach celebrating the triumph by patting her on the backside and, in her father's case, kissing her on the mouth.

Numerous social media users were outraged with the display, demanding that the WTA women's tour investigate the incident.

"There’s absolutely no reason to touch a 16-year-old girl on her butt like that. It’s beyond inappropriate," one onlooker tweeted of the "creepy" exchange.

"As the video progressed it got worse and worse."

"The WTA needs to look into this, especially since these young girls are traveling [with] men from a very young age. Also y’all can say it's the dad or whatever, but does your dad touch your bum like that," another party posed.

In the aftermath of the furor, however, Bejlek has broken her silence on it.

"Of course I saw the video. It was a spontaneous reaction of the whole team. We rejoiced," the teenager explained to reporters.

"It may certainly seem inconvenient and uncomfortable to some, but we have already discussed it with the team. It won't happen again," she vowed.

Bejlek has since exited the tournament after losing to Russian world number 35 Liudmila Samsonova at Flushing Meadows.

Russians progress in New York READ MORE: Russians progress in New York

Before the 6-3, 6-1 loss, though, the rookie also addressed criticism leveled at her father and coach.

"Dad is my dad and always will be. And I've known the coach since I was eight years old. He tapes me, he massages me," she explained.

"If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. But since we are in America, everyone comments on it," Bejlek said, echoing similar comments made by Czechs online.

"But as I say, we talked and it won't happen again," Bejlek added.

Top stories

RT Features

‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago
‘This is something that only Russian Jews can do': How modern Zionism was created 125 years ago FEATURE
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union
‘If not me, who?’: Mikhail Gorbachev ended Cold War and saved the world, but failed to save Soviet Union FEATURE
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies