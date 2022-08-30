icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Aug, 2022 18:57
World title shot confirmed for Khabib cousin

Usman Nurmagomedov will aim to become the Bellator lightweight champion
World title shot confirmed for Khabib cousin
Usman Nurmagomedov’s Bellator title shot has been confirmed. © Hans Gutknecht / Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Usman Nurmagomedov is set for his first title shot in elite MMA after it was confirmed that he will take on champion Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire on November 18 in Chicago with the lightweight belt on the line at Bellator 288.

The 24-year-old Usman is the cousin of MMA icon Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired unbeaten on 29-0 in 2020.

Khabib now helps to oversee the careers of Usman and Islam Mackachev, who will similarly challenge Charles Oliveira for the 155lbs strap at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22. 

Unlike Mackhachev and similar to his cousin, however, Usman is yet to taste defeat in the octagon while boasting a perfect 15-0 record. 

Usman getting a title shot sees Bellator president Scott Coker grant a wish that the Russian expressed after defeating Chris Gonzalez via a first-round submission at Bellator 283 last month.

"I don't want to talk too much, I know the champion is injured," Usman said through translator Khabib, with Pitbull having pulled out of a main event title defense against Sidney Outlaw that evening.

"When you're going to be ready let me know, I want to fight for the title," he added.

Also representing Russia elsewhere on the card at Bellator 288 is light-heavyweight king Vadim Nemkov, who faces Corey Anderson in a rematch with $1 million on the line. 

