Antony is heading to Old Trafford from Ajax
Manchester United pay $100 million for Brazilian star
Antony is on his way to England. © Rico Brouwer / Soccrates / Getty Images

Manchester United will make Brazilian star Antony one of the most expensive signings in club history after announcing an agreement was in place with Ajax for the winger.

The 22-year-old is set to sign a five-year deal with United, where he will link up with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, who made the move to the Old Trafford dugout at the end of last season.  

The fee is reported at £81.3 million ($94.4 million) as a fixed amount with £4.2 million ($4.9 million) in add-ons, including a solidarity payment to the Brazilian's former club Sao Paulo.

"Manchester United has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to medical, to player terms being finalised, and to international clearance," read a club statement. 

"Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and São Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his native Brazil. He has won two Eredivisie titles, and a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics."

Dutch champions Ajax had played hardball over the final deal, rejecting previous United offers before finding agreement. 

The player had attempted to force through a move by reportedly removing himself from training, also missing Ajax's Eredivisie win at Utrecht on Sunday. 

Capped nine times by Brazil and scoring twice, Antony will be aiming to make his country’s squad for the 2022 Qatar World Cup later this year.

He becomes United’s fifth summer signing, following the arrivals of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro, in a spending spree of more than £200 million.

It is also the second business done between United and Ajax in the current window after center-back Martinez joined from the Dutch team in a £56.7 million deal in July.

Antony is among United’s most expensive buys in club history. Paul Pogba still leads the way with his then-world record £89 million move from Juventus in 2016. Striker Romelu Lukaku joined from Everton for an initial £75 million in 2017, although that figure was due to rise with add-ons. Defender and club captain Harry Maguire moved from Leicester City in a deal worth £80 million in the summer of 2019.   

After a disastrous start to the current Premier League campaign with defeat at home to Brighton and a 4-0 humiliation away at Brentford, Ten Hag’s team delivered a rousing performance to beat bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford last week before following that up with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

United next travel to bottom-of-the-table Leicester in the Premier League on Thursday night, before hosting league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

