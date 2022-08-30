icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Aug, 2022 08:01
HomeSport News

Shock as major contender exits US Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas exited in the first round on Monday
Shock as major contender exits US Open
Down and out in New York: Stefanos Tsitsipas. © Julian Finney / Getty Images

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has suffered a shock first-round exit from the US Open as the Greek went down to Colombian qualifier Daniel Galan in four sets on Monday.  

Galan capitalized on a disastrous showing from Tsitsipas to win 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5, taking the contest on the ninth match point. At one stage, Tsitsipas lost 11 straight games to his world number 94 rival.

While the 24-year-old Greek has typically fared better at the Australian and French Opens down the years – reaching the semifinals three times in Melbourne and last year’s final in Paris – he was still expected to challenge into the second week in New York.

But that will not be the case as Galan, 26, set up a second-round meeting with Australia’s Jordan Thompson for what will be the first time the Colombian has ever reached this stage at Flushing Meadows.

“Definitely one of the best moments of my career,” Galan said afterwards.

“Definitely the best match of my career, not only because of the circumstances, also the opponent. I’m really happy.” 

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, has suffered two first-round exits in his five US Open appearances, and produced 57 unforced errors in one of his worst displays in recent memory.

Williams begins US Open farewell with victory READ MORE: Williams begins US Open farewell with victory

The loss comes after the Greek had defeated Russian world number one Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters in the build-up to New York.

“He dominated the match, I just couldn't get into it,” Tsitsipas said of his loss to Galan.

Elsewhere, there was another upset in the men’s draw as American 10th seed Taylor Fritz came undone in four sets against compatriot Brandon Holt, who is the son of two-time US Open champion Tracy Austin.

Holt, 24, came through qualifying to reach the main draw and next faces Pedro Cachin of Argentina in the second round.

Top seed and defending champion Medvedev negotiated his first-round match at Flushing Meadows on Monday, defeating Stefan Kozlov of the US in straight sets to earn a match-up with Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech on Wednesday.     

Top stories

RT Features

War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’
War, fatalism, even some heavy drinking: Here are the modern movies you should watch to understand the mysterious ‘Russian soul’ FEATURE
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans
'Peacemaker' of death: This Ukrainian website threatens hundreds of thousands with extrajudicial killings — some are Americans FEATURE
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia
'A vile, cruel crime': How Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Aleksandr, died and what it means for Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies