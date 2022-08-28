F1 ace Hamilton branded an ‘idiot’ after hot-tempered Grand Prix (VIDEO)

Fernando Alonso was furious after a first lap crash with Lewis Hamilton

Fernando Alonso slammed Lewis Hamilton for “only knowing how to drive and start in first” after the two F1 stars crashed in the opening lap of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, started one place behind Alpine driver Alonso, but the Briton's race lasted barely four turns after he came off second best in a 200mph duel for second place with the Spaniard when his car was launched into the air after their tires connected.

Mercedes driver Hamilton was marginally in front of Alonso at the time of the crash but the smash sent him careening over the rumble stripes at the periphery of the track.

He initially attempted to continue but his vehicle was leaking fluid, prompting his team to order him to withdraw from the race.

Lewis Hamilton's crash: onboard pic.twitter.com/5aqJ6FuZer — Out of Context Lewis Hamilton (@noContextLH44) August 28, 2022

“I am so sorry, guys,” Hamilton was heard saying over the radio, though his apologies were rebuffed by Mercedes' race engineer.

“No, mate, I don’t think it is your fault,” said Peter Bonnington.

Alonso, though, had a different view.

“What an idiot,” Alonso said, also on his radio as he brutally chastised his rival. “Closing the door from the outside.

“I mean, we have a mega start, but this guy only knows how to drive and start in first.”

A clearly frustrated Alonso added: “Why does he close the door? I just don’t understand.”

Speaking after the race's conclusion, Hamilton agreed to UK broadcaster Sky Sports that he was to blame for the smash - but refused to be drawn in to Alonso's comments about him.

“Looking back at the footage, he was in my blind spot and I didn’t leave him enough space. It was my fault today. Just, so sorry to the team.”

“It doesn’t really matter what [Alonso] said. I don’t really care. It was my fault.”

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen continued his outstanding form by claiming first place in the race, finishing ahead of Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz Jr as he closes in on what would be the second driver's championship of his career.

The Dutchman was forced to start towards the back of the grid due to falling foul of F1 rules regarding the use of different engines. But his speedy Red Bull Racing car soon overcame the disadvantage and by the start of the 12th lap he found himself in first position.

Verstappen lost first place to Sainz after a pit stop but soon regained the status quo, and finished the race almost 18 seconds ahead of his Red Bull teammate Perez.

Fernando Alonso placed fifth despite his coming together with Hamilton.