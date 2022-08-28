Pogba brother threatens to release ‘explosive details’ about football ace

Mathias Pogba also promised to reveal information about France forward Kylian Mbappe

Mathias Pogba, the brother of World Cup winner Paul Pogba, has vowed to release damaging information about Pogba and his French international teammate Kylian Mbappe in a bizarre rant on social media.

The older brother of the former Manchester United star, 32, who has played professional football for the likes of English lower league teams Wrexham and Crewe Alexandra, says that he is aware of information which could be hugely damaging to Pogba, his agent and PSG talisman Mbappe.

However, Pogba's legal representation have stated that the claims are part of an organized attempt to extort money from the footballer.

“The French, English, Italian and Spanish public, in other words the whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother's team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things,” Mathias Pogba said in the clip posted to social media.

“In order to make an informed decision if he deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public. If he deserves his place in the French team and the honour of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus. If he is a trustworthy person, that any player deserves to have at his side.”

He also took aim at Pogba's new agent, Rafaela Pimenta, the ex-business partner of his former representation Mino Raiola who passed away earlier this year, and questioned whether she has the necessary integrity required for the role, asking rhetorically if she “deserves to represent them”.

The video continued with claims about Mbappe: “I will tell you very important things about him and there will be elements and many testimonies to confirm my words. Everything could be explosive and make a lot of noise.”

Paul Pogba's lawyer, Yeo Moriba, who is the mother of both Pogba brothers, reacted to the allegations via a join statement with Pimenta in which they detailed that the threats were baseless and designed to extort money from the football stars.

“Mathias Pogba's recent statements on social networks are unfortunately not a surprise," they announced. “They are in addition to threats and organised extortion attempts against Paul Pogba.

“The competent authorities in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation.”

Mathias Pogba was released from French lower league team Belfort recently after refusing to line out for their reserve team, a move which prompted the club's chairman Jean-Paul Simon to offer a withering statement in which he admitted that he made a poor decision in signing Pogba to the club.

“We made a bad choice in signing Mathias Pogba,” he said.

“You could say he was the wrong man for the job. Let's say that we have recently opted to separate by mutual consent. I take full responsibility. Plenty of bad decisions have been made this season, and I'm not very happy with what we have done.”