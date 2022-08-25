Football star’s wife attacks English food and women (VIDEO)

Angel Di Maria's partner Jorgelina Cardoso did not enjoy life in northwestern England

Jorgelina Cardoso, the wife of Juventus and Argentina star Angel Di Maria, has again offended a city after her startling comments about Manchester resurfaced online.

Impressing at Real Madrid, where he won the 2014 Champions League and reached the World Cup final alongside Messi in Brazil that year, Di Maria sealed a big money move to Manchester United in the same summer despite Cardoso warning him against it in a two-year-old clip that has re-emerged and gone viral.

"Horrible... Manchester is the worst. It's all horrible, Manchester," Cardoso explained on the 'Lam' program on Argentine TV channel El Trece.

"We lived in Madrid and Angel played for the best team in the world, Real Madrid.

"We were perfect, the weather was perfect, the food was great... and all of a sudden this proposal from Manchester [United] came up.

"'No way. You're going on your own', I told him," Cardoso recalled.

"'Yes, yes, we're leaving,' he told me. It was a lot of money and then in Spain they called us mercenaries. If you work for a company and a competitor offers you twice as much, wouldn't you leave?" she asked.

Cardoso detailed how it was trips to visit Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero's ex-partner Gianinna Maradona there that originally put her off the northwestern English hub.

She told Di Maria – who first landed in Europe at Benfica in Lisbon before his Madrid switch – that she would be prepared to move anywhere but England.

"Let them buy you from any country but England. A year later we went to England. Bullshit," she complained, before ripping apart almost everything that the country has to offer.

"I didn't like it at all. The people are all white, neat, weird... They walk around and you don't know if they're going to kill you or not. The food is disgusting, the women are made of porcelain," Cardoso went on.

While Cardoso didn't mention the incident, an alleged 2015 raid by robbers at their house in Cheshire is said to have been the last straw for the Di Maria family.

After just one flat season at Old Trafford, Di Maria left for Paris Saint Germain where he became a club legend and spent seven successful terms prior to joining Juventus as a free agent this summer.

For Cardoso, however, the troubles made them stronger as a unit with a similar crime said to have occurred in March last year in the French capital.

"When bad things happen to us, we stick together," she declared.

"I didn't tell him 'it's your fault we're in Manchester'. I told him 'love, I want to kill myself... two o'clock in the afternoon and it's night time'. And he told me 'it's terrible, but don't worry, we're going to be able to do it," Cardoso concluded.

Scoring in his debut for Juventus against Sassuolo, Di Maria, at 34, is still a strong candidate to make Lionel Scaloni's Argentina squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup alongside his fellow Rosario native Messi.