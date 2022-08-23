UFC releases ‘seek & destroy’ promo for Chechen star vs MMA icon (VIDEO)

Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz are set to meet at UFC 279

The UFC has whetted fight fans' appetites by releasing a 'seek and destroy' promo teaser for its main event at UFC 279 between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz on September 10.

The welterweight bout pits a rising contender in Chimaev against a respected veteran in Diaz, who is on the last fight of his contract with the promotion.

In the minute-and-a-half clip released on Monday, 11-0 Chimaev is shown demolishing a string of opponents on his five win streak in the UFC, with his last victory coming in a barn burner against former title challenger Gilbert Burns at UFC 263 that is likely to be voted the Fight of the Year by numerous experts.

Chechen-born Chimaev, who is now the 170lbs division's number three contender, is described as "different than any fighter I've ever seen" by president Dana White and a "phenom" by pundit John Anik.

"All he wants to do is seek and destroy" says Anik's fellow commentator Joe Rogan, which is where the name of the promo gets its name.

Diaz is then introduced as one of the most popular fighters in the UFC with fans and a "superstar" as his career-high 2016 finish of Conor McGregor at UFC 202 plays out.

With Chimaev declaring he wants to "kill everyone," Diaz says: "Khamzat, you ain't gonna kill me unless you kill me."

"Diaz. Let's go brother," says the Swedish-based Chimaev, setting up what is sure to be an action-packed encounter in just over a fortnight.

The fight has now emerged as a potential title eliminator now that Leon Edwards has become champion by knocking out the previously untouchable Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 last weekend.

While a fight against Edwards previously fell through for Chimaev, Diaz faced Edwards in his last outing at UFC 269 which was a decision win for the Brit.

At the turn of the week, however, while not discussing Chimaev's chances of a shot at the crown, Edwards has said he would like to see Diaz get a chance to battle for all the marbles if he beats the up-and-comer.

"I would 100% give Nate a shot, though," Edwards vowed on The MMA Hour.

"The scenes would be crazy. I would 100% give Nate a shot, because Nate’s a G. I always said it, even after the fight: He is who he is. He’s one of the greatest.

"The game has never changed him. So if that does happen then Nate’s definitely getting a shot," Edwards concluded, though his next appearance in the octagon is likely to be a trilogy against Usman, potentially in England.