Sprint king seeks to trademark iconic pose

Jamaican track legend Usain Bolt was famed for his celebration

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has filed a trademark application for a logo of his famous ‘Lightning Bolt’ celebration pose, it has been revealed.

The retired track icon, 36, made the move in the US last week. Bolt seems set to use the logo on various products as well as restaurants and a retail shop “carrying exclusive track and field products and memorabilia.”

The trademark is described as consisting of “the silhouette of a man in a distinctive pose, with one arm bent and pointing to the head, and the other arm raised and pointing upward.”

Bolt frequently pulled out the signature move during a career in which he won eight Olympic gold medals and set world records in the 100m and 200m – both of which still stand.

The celebration is known as ‘To Di World’ in Bolt’s Jamaican homeland but is widely dubbed ‘The Lightning Bolt’ or ‘Bolting’ elsewhere.

Bolt hung up his spikes after the 2017 World Championships in London and later pursued a football career, joining the Central Coast Mariners of the Australian A-League.

The runner scored twice in a friendly match in October 2018 and celebrated with his famous pose, but his football dreams stalled and he said the following January that his sporting days were over.

Usain Bolt has scored his first goal as a professional soccer player ⚡️(via @CCMariners) pic.twitter.com/1BYsF2Ukx0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 12, 2018

Bolt would have retired with nine Olympic golds to his name but the Jamaican team was stripped of the 4 x 100m relay title it won at the 2008 Beijing Games when team member Nester Carter later failed a drugs test.

That deprived Bolt of a famous ‘triple-triple’ of golds at the Beijing, London, and Rio Games.

Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett welcomed the birth of their first child, daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt, in May of 2020. The following year Bennett gave birth to twin boys, Saint Leo and Thunder.