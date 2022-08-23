UEFA probes European giants for alleged finance breaches – media

The investigation pertains to the 2020/2021 season

Twenty big European football clubs including debt-ridden FC Barcelona are the subject of a UEFA investigation for allegedly failing to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations in the 2020/2021 season, according to a report.

Other big names in the group include Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Roma, Marseille and Juventus.

Along with Real Madrid, Barca and Juventus are currently stuck in a legal battle with UEFA over the failed breakaway European Super League and should expect sanctions next month, a report from The Times claims.

While PSG and Marseille could be punished in a financial manner, the Italian outfits and Barcelona may be hit with heavier punishments that could lead to bans on competing or completing transfers, according to The Times.

In what some have viewed as unfair treatment and perhaps a reward for not showing an interest in the Super League, PSG have been given three years to get their house in order by UEFA after breaching one of Financial Fair Play's basic points for the last three years.

The Qatari-backed giants' expenses are said to be out of sync with their income, and L'Equipe has reported a deficit of around €30 million ($29.7 million) that must be rectified.

MARCA reports that the Ligue 1 leaders, who boast superstars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, could be sanctioned financially or hit with sporting punishments.

The bad news for Barca comes at a time when despite boasting debts of around $1.4 billion, they have still managed to make a string of new signings this summer such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde.

Due to the Catalans' failure to navigate La Liga's strict salary cap, though, previous Chelsea target Kounde still hasn't been registered and has therefore been unable to make his Spanish top flight debut yet.

The 2022/2023 season will be the last that falls under Financial Fair Play rules.

From next term onwards, a new UEFA system will be introduced which sees clubs limited to spending a determined percentage of income on transfers, agent fees, and players' wages.

Starting at 90% in 2023, the limit will then drop to 80% in 2024 and 70 percent in 2025.

Over the course of the year, club finances will be monitored by the European governing body currently headed by Aleksander Ceferin.