icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Aug, 2022 11:17
HomeSport News

UEFA probes European giants for alleged finance breaches – media

The investigation pertains to the 2020/2021 season
UEFA probes European giants for alleged finance breaches – media
Barcelona are reportedly among those under scrutiny. © Juan Manuel Serrano Arce / Getty Images

Twenty big European football clubs including debt-ridden FC Barcelona are the subject of a UEFA investigation for allegedly failing to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations in the 2020/2021 season, according to a report. 

Other big names in the group include Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, Roma, Marseille and Juventus.

Along with Real Madrid, Barca and Juventus are currently stuck in a legal battle with UEFA over the failed breakaway European Super League and should expect sanctions next month, a report from The Times claims.

While PSG and Marseille could be punished in a financial manner, the Italian outfits and Barcelona may be hit with heavier punishments that could lead to bans on competing or completing transfers, according to The Times.

Dire straits but new signings: How did Barcelona ‘return from the dead’? READ MORE: Dire straits but new signings: How did Barcelona ‘return from the dead’?

In what some have viewed as unfair treatment and perhaps a reward for not showing an interest in the Super League, PSG have been given three years to get their house in order by UEFA after breaching one of Financial Fair Play's basic points for the last three years. 

The Qatari-backed giants' expenses are said to be out of sync with their income, and L'Equipe has reported a deficit of around €30 million ($29.7 million) that must be rectified. 

MARCA reports that the Ligue 1 leaders, who boast superstars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, could be sanctioned financially or hit with sporting punishments.

The bad news for Barca comes at a time when despite boasting debts of around $1.4 billion, they have still managed to make a string of new signings this summer such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde.

Due to the Catalans' failure to navigate La Liga's strict salary cap, though, previous Chelsea target Kounde still hasn't been registered and has therefore been unable to make his Spanish top flight debut yet. 

La Liga to lodge legal complaint amid Mbappe contract extension READ MORE: La Liga to lodge legal complaint amid Mbappe contract extension

The 2022/2023 season will be the last that falls under Financial Fair Play rules.

From next term onwards, a new UEFA system will be introduced which sees clubs limited to spending a determined percentage of income on transfers, agent fees, and players' wages. 

Starting at 90% in 2023, the limit will then drop to 80% in 2024 and 70 percent in 2025.

Over the course of the year, club finances will be monitored by the European governing body currently headed by Aleksander Ceferin.

Top stories

RT Features

Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU
Kirill Teremetsky: Hungary is not Russia’s ally, but it’s a rare rational partner in an increasingly fanatical EU FEATURE
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Jesus, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies