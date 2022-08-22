Crowd loves golf star’s reaction to bizarre fan stunt (VIDEO)

Rory McIlroy had no time for fun and games at the BMW Championship

One golf fan’s efforts to impress Rory McIlroy didn’t go to plan at the BMW Championship, after the Northern Irish star responded to a remote-controlled ball being sent onto the course by picking it up and hurling it into a lake.

McIlroy and playing partner Scott Stallings had made their way to the 15th green during the third round at the Wilmington Country Club in Delaware on Saturday when the rogue ball appeared on the green.

The object soon began maneuvering itself repeatedly towards the hole – much to the irritation of McIlroy.

After prodding the ball away several times, McIlroy eventually lost his patience and picked it up before tossing it into a nearby water hazard – earning loud cheers from the crowd.

Fellow player Stallings said the scenes were not what he had expected to see.

“[The fan] kept yelling at Rory, ‘This is my dream, this is my dream’. I don’t know exactly what he was dreaming about, but his ball is gone,” said the American.

Stallings praised McIlroy’s actions, adding: “I was about to go and do the same thing.”

Security staff intervened to remove the fan from the area around the green and McIlroy, 33, was seen giving him a death stare as he was led away.

The four-time Major winner went on to finish tied for eighth place in the final standings on nine under par, while Stallings finished in second on 13 under – one shot behind winner Patrick Cantlay.

US star Cantlay bagged $2.7 million for his first-place finish from the overall $15 million purse, while Stallings netted just over $1.6 million and McIlroy claimed $420,000.

As for the over-zealous fan, he may have to reconsider any future attempts to impress his golfing heroes.