icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Aug, 2022 07:39
HomeSport News

Crowd loves golf star’s reaction to bizarre fan stunt (VIDEO)

Rory McIlroy had no time for fun and games at the BMW Championship
Crowd loves golf star’s reaction to bizarre fan stunt (VIDEO)
Not messing around: Rory McIlroy. © Twitter

One golf fan’s efforts to impress Rory McIlroy didn’t go to plan at the BMW Championship, after the Northern Irish star responded to a remote-controlled ball being sent onto the course by picking it up and hurling it into a lake.

McIlroy and playing partner Scott Stallings had made their way to the 15th green during the third round at the Wilmington Country Club in Delaware on Saturday when the rogue ball appeared on the green.

The object soon began maneuvering itself repeatedly towards the hole – much to the irritation of McIlroy. 

After prodding the ball away several times, McIlroy eventually lost his patience and picked it up before tossing it into a nearby water hazard – earning loud cheers from the crowd.

Fellow player Stallings said the scenes were not what he had expected to see.

“[The fan] kept yelling at Rory, ‘This is my dream, this is my dream’. I don’t know exactly what he was dreaming about, but his ball is gone,” said the American. 

Stallings praised McIlroy’s actions, adding: “I was about to go and do the same thing.”

Security staff intervened to remove the fan from the area around the green and McIlroy, 33, was seen giving him a death stare as he was led away.

RT
The fan (in white) was eventually escorted away. © Rob Carr / Getty Images

The four-time Major winner went on to finish tied for eighth place in the final standings on nine under par, while Stallings finished in second on 13 under – one shot behind winner Patrick Cantlay.

US star Cantlay bagged $2.7 million for his first-place finish from the overall $15 million purse, while Stallings netted just over $1.6 million and McIlroy claimed $420,000.

As for the over-zealous fan, he may have to reconsider any future attempts to impress his golfing heroes.   

READ MORE: Trump tells golf rebels to take Saudi cash

Top stories

RT Features

Christ, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained
Christ, Byzantium and the Slavic legacy: The true meaning behind the Russian flag explained FEATURE
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter?
Gas shortages, freezing temperatures, firewood hoarding: Just how bad could things get this winter? FEATURE
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost
The Wild East: Inside the Russian-Chinese gold-rush 'California' where women were banned and fortunes were quickly made and lost FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies