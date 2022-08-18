LeBron James makes NBA money history

James has agreed a two-year extension with the LA Lakers

LeBron James will become the highest-earning NBA star of all-time after agreeing a bumper two-year contract extension at the LA Lakers, according to reports in the US.

James has agreed a $97.1 million deal with a player option through the 2024-25 season, ESPN reported, citing the CEO of agency Klutch Sports Group.

The income will take James’ total guaranteed career money to $532 million, overtaking Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant in the all-time stakes.

Durant’s guaranteed income is set at $498.6 million, while Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry lies third on the all-time list at $470 million.

Congrats @KingJames on your 2 year 97.1M dollar extension and becoming the highest paid player in the history of the NBA! #Klutchpic.twitter.com/FAF3JaA0zs — Klutch Sports Group (@KlutchSports) August 17, 2022

James, 37, joined the Lakers from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018 and led the team to the 2020 NBA title – a fourth personal championship for James.

He is also a four-time NBA MVP, a four-time Finals MVP, and an 18-time All-Star.

James had been entering the final season of his most recent contract with the Lakers, worth $44.5 million.

The new deal’s player option means James has the chance to negotiate again with the Lakers in two seasons or become a free agent.

The extension also means James is set to feature for LA until after his 40th birthday in December 2024.

His extension with the Lakers raises the prospect that fans could see James line up alongside – or possibly against – his eldest son on an NBA court.

Bronny James, 17, is entering his senior year of high school and will be eligible for the NBA Draft in 2024.

LeBron James has said he would like to feature on the same roster as his son before he retires.

Even though James struggled with injury last season as the Lakers missed the playoffs, he continued to contribute with averages of 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists across 56 games.

The Akron-born James passed another money milestone earlier this year when Forbes said he had entered a rare group of athletes to breach the $1 billion net worth mark, joining fellow basketball icon Michael Jordan and golfing great Tiger Woods in achieving the feat.