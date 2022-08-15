Ronaldo snubbed again in bid to flee Man Utd – media

Both Milan football giants are said to have rejected the 37-year-old

Cristiano Ronaldo has been turned down by two of Italy's top teams, according to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner told Manchester United at the start of the summer that he wanted to leave the club due to their lack of Champions League football and ordered them to entertain reasonable offers for him.

While these have not been forthcoming, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has offered his biggest client to a number of continental giants such as Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Atletico Madrid – who have all turned him down.

With the transfer window closing on August 31, it now looks as though the 37-year-old might have to honor the two-year deal he signed with the Red Devils last summer when joining them from Juventus.

Ronaldo's list of suitors growing smaller by the day, it has now been claimed that Juve's Serie A rivals in the fashion capital Milan have also passed on the chance to sign the superstar forward.

"BOOM! Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Inter and Milan: rejected!," informed Palmeri.

Later on Sunday, during the fall-out of a humbling 4-0 loss to Brentford where Ronaldo appeared to snub Erik Ten Hag for a handshake and instructions from his assistant coach Steve McLaren to applaud United's traveling fans, the Mancunians also denied rumors that the Portuguese will have his contract terminated.

"There is no change in the club's position," confirmed a club spokesperson via Sky Sports, pointing to United's insistence that Ronaldo is not for sale and remains part of Ten Hag's plans.

According to the Daily Mail on Monday, however, Ten Hag is now considering honoring Ronaldo's wishes due to his attitude towards high-pressing and difficulties in reintegrating into the team while eating alone at the Carrington training complex.

Blasting his charges for their limp display on Saturday, and apologizing to United's fans for the second loss in two games of the new campaign, Ten Hag ordered his underperforming charges to report for training on their day off.

In 30C (86F) heat, the Dutchman is said to have made each of them run the 13.8 kilometers (8.5 miles) more that Brentford put in on Saturday.

Sky Sports said that Ten Hag is believed to be "horrified" by United's performance levels and has made it clear to the players that they have let everyone down.

That the pampered players should run through "brick walls" when they pull on the iconic red shirt is non-negotiable, the same report says – in addition to revealing a feeling at senior level in the club that United aren't ready to challenge for the Champions League and Premier League for another five years even with an immediate recruitment policy in place.

When United take on bitter rivals Liverpool – widely thought of as the best team in the land alongside defending champions Manchester City – in their next outing, how far Ten Hag's men are from the elite could be drilled home even further with another drubbing like the 5-0 and 4-0 ones home and away last term.