Lawyers confirm development in Griner case

The US women's basketball star was jailed for nine years in Russia earlier this month

Brittney Griner has launched a formal appeal against her nine-year Russian prison sentence on drugs charges, lawyers for the US women’s basketball star have confirmed.

Griner was sentenced earlier this month after being found with banned hashish vape oil cartridges in her luggage at Sheremetyevo Airport just outside Moscow back in February. Griner was also fined 1 million rubles ($16,300) by Khimki City Court as part of the case.

Lawyer Maria Blagovolina, who is part of the 31-year-old’s defense team, confirmed on Monday that they had lodged an appeal against the verdict.

Griner usually plays for American team the Phoenix Mercury but had been traveling to Russia to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA offseason – something she has done since 2015.

The two-time Olympic champion said the banned cartridges had ended up in her luggage unintentionally after she had been packing in a hurry.

Her defense team also showed documents stating that she had been given a prescription for the medicinal use of cannabis back in the US.

Griner’s case has attracted significant attention, with the US State Department classifying her “wrongfully detained,” even though Griner pleaded guilty.

Washington has made an offer of a prisoner swap for Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan, a former Marine who is detained in Russia on espionage charges.

Media speculation has claimed that Russian citizen Viktor Bout could be part of any swap. Bout is serving 25 years in a US prison on charges of arms dealing.

Russian officials have said they are willing to discuss Griner’s case but warned Washington not to follow a policy of grandstanding, instead urging quiet diplomacy through established channels.

The Kremlin said throughout Griner’s case that it could not comment on the trial as it had no influence on proceedings, but noted that Griner should face the justice system just like anyone else who had broken Russian law.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted that Griner was facing trial in Russia based on Russian laws, not ones in US states with a relaxed attitude to cannabis use.