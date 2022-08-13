UFC president scoffs at fighter pay improvements

Dana White claimed that his MMA brawlers are paid 'what they're supposed to get paid'

UFC fighters hoping for a revolutionary overhaul of the elite MMA promotion's pay structure should not hold their breath on it happening any time soon, as suggested by comments its president Dana White made in an interview.

While those at the top of the tree can be paid sums ranging from $500,000 to the millions plus a share of pay-per-view for their bouts, those at the bottom are often handed a measly $10,000 to show and a further $10,000 if they win which has seen White and the UFC heavily criticized by the likes of YouTube prankster-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

In a video published by GQ, though, White addressed the row and said fighters "get paid what they're supposed to get paid".

"Boxing has absolutely been destroyed because of money and all the things that go on," White stated.

"It's never gonna happen [in the UFC] while I'm here. Believe me, these guys get paid what they're supposed to get paid. They eat what they kill. They get a percentage of the pay-per-view buys, and the money is spread out amongst all the fighters," White further claimed.

Blowing his own trumpet, White also told GQ that there aren't "too many things you can talk s*** about the UFC about".

"If you look at what we've done with the business the last 22 years, it's incredible. [They've] never been done, ever, the things we've done in the fight business. You always have to have something to b*tch about, I guess. And fighters always want to make more money," he went on.

No major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White & UFC. If u don’t see that then you are one of Dana’s sheeps. They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare & fair revenue split. https://t.co/ZdtV0MsrXk — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 12, 2022

For those with ideas above their station, White suggested they should set up their own rival promotion, which, though not inspired by fighter pay, retired ex-lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has already done with Eagle FC.

"If you don't like it, there's a simple solution to this problem. Go start your own MMA organization - no barrier to entry," White balked.

"Knock yourself out. Pay whatever you want to pay them. It's been done before. How's it worked out for other guys? Not well. Mind your business," he demanded.

Catching wind of the comments, regular thorn in White's side Jake Paul, who has constantly challenged White on the issue and even made a rap diss record about the theme earlier this year, took to Twitter to say that "no major sports organization pays its athletes as poorly as Dana White and [the] UFC".

"If you don't see that then you are one of Dana's sheep. They keep talking about selling out 21 events in a row but never talking about raising fighter pay, giving them healthcare and [a] fair revenue split," Paul added.

"If my boss told me I am never getting a raise I would quit and go somewhere that actually values me. Right?" the 5-0 prankster then posed later.

"But what if your boss, who has made hundreds of millions from your hard work told you he’s not increasing your minimum pay and you’re not able to quit?"

The UFC's next big show will be its UFC 278 card held in Salt Lake City on August 21 and headlined by welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defending his crown against Leon Edwards.

Before the main event, Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold will do battle with both fighters previously critical of fighter pay too.

Just a couple of months ago, Rockhold questioned what he believes to be a poor amount paid out for bonuses such as Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night.

"What the f*** are we doing here? F****** $50,000 bonuses that are getting paid out for like two decades?" Rockhold protested to MMA Fighting.

"The valuation of the company's going up f****** billions of dollars, and we're still stuck on $50,000 bonus checks?" the ex-middleweight ruler also asked.