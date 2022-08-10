icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Aug, 2022 12:50
HomeSport News

Qatar World Cup to undergo late change – media

The tournament is set to begin one day earlier than advertised, according to reports
Qatar World Cup to undergo late change – media
The action in Qatar could start earlier than planned. © Mohammed Dabbous / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The kick-off to this year's World Cup in Qatar will now come one day earlier after FIFA stepped in to ensure that that the host nation will be involved in the first match, according to reports. 

Global football's showpiece event was due to begin on Monday, November 21, with AFCON winners Senegal taking on The Netherlands in a Group A fixture – however FIFA has moved Qatar's game with Ecuador forward by a day, meaning that the tournament will now begin on Sunday, November 20.

News of the late change hasn't yet been confirmed by FIFA but multiple reports, including from Reuters, state that the switch will be officially announced by the Bureau of the FIFA Council before long.

FIFA unveils new AI technology for Qatar World Cup (VIDEO) READ MORE: FIFA unveils new AI technology for Qatar World Cup (VIDEO)

The Bureau of the FIFA Council is comprised of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the leaders of the various continental federations. The impending change means that the World Cup will now take place between November 20 until the final on December 18.

It has become a tradition for the host nation to play in the first match of a World Cup; something which has happened in the last four iterations of the tournament.

Hosts Germany defeated Costa Rica in 2006, while South Africa drew with Mexico in 2010 and Brazil beat Croatia in 2014.

Russia, meanwhile, routed Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the first match of the 2018 World Cup. 

Previously, it was common for the holders of the World Cup to play in the opening fixture – but this was last done in 2002 when France dramatically lost to Senegal at the World Cup in Japan and South Korea. 

'No one expected this': Russian fans react to 5-0 thumping of Saudis in World Cup opener READ MORE: 'No one expected this': Russian fans react to 5-0 thumping of Saudis in World Cup opener

The Qatar World Cup, though, has already bucked tradition by taking place in December to avoid players being subjected to intense summer heat in the Middle Eastern country – something which has proved to be a controversial move, as it takes place in the middle of the European football calendar and forcing many major leagues to take a six-week mid-season break. 

Critics have said that the World Cup will be an unwelcome intrusion into European football's various domestic schedules, with many questioning how a country not traditionally associated with football was awarded with hosting rights for the sport's biggest event – particularly amid a veil of human rights abuse allegations levied at Qatari authorities. 

The English Premier League will return on December 26, one week after the conclusion of the World Cup. 

Top stories

RT Features

How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year
How Ukrainians voted for the preservation of the Soviet Union in 1991, but still ended up in an independent state later that year FEATURE
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans
Kirill Teremetsky: Why Hungary’s Viktor Orban is hated by US Democrats but loved by Donald Trump and conservative Republicans FEATURE
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Crosstalk, HOME EDITION: Tide is turning
0:00
26:21
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies