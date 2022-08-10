Departure confirmed for misfiring Chelsea striker

Timo Werner has ended his two-year spell at Stamford Bridge

Timo Werner has thanked Chelsea fans for their support during his underwhelming spell at Stamford Bridge after the German international forward sealed a return to former club RB Leipzig for a fee reported to be in the region of £25 million ($30 million).

Werner arrived in English football in the summer of 2020 with a reputation of having a keen eye for goal backed up with by searing pace – and while the latter was certainly true in his two seasons in the Premier League, the 26-year-old often endured a torrid time in front of goal and claimed just 23 strikes in his 89 games with Chelsea.

He was understood to be keen to secure his place in Germany boss Hansi Flick's World Cup squad, and traded the insecurity of his position in the hierarchy of the Chelsea forward line for what will presumably be a more consistent role with the Bundesliga outfit for whom he scored 95 goals in four seasons between 2016 and 2020.

But while it didn't quite work out at Chelsea, Werner was crucial in helping the club secure what was their second Champions League crown in 2021 – and in his parting message to supporters, he reflected on the support that he received from the Stamford Bridge faithful.

“Dear Blues, Today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC,” he wrote in a message posted to social media.

“I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent at this special club. At this point I would like to express my appreciation for my teammates, the coaches & staff, and especially for you, the special supporters of Chelsea Football Club.

“I felt so much love and support throughout the last two years and I will never forget how you guys stood behind me in good and challenging times!

“We lifted trophies like the Champions League together and I will always remember the song you wrote and chanted for me. I'm already looking forward to hopefully playing at Stamford Bridge again one day!

“See you soon, Timo.”

Werner's departure is the latest move in what has been an overhaul of the Chelsea squad in the initial weeks of the Todd Boehly regime after the American businessman succeeded Roman Abramovich as the club's figurehead.

Boehly, who fronted the successful consortium to buy the club after Abramovich floated it on the open marker earlier this year, is understood to be keen to finance a summer splurge in the transfer market in a bid to narrow the gap between Chelsea and Premier League pacesetters Manchester City and Liverpool.

Werner has been joined through the exit door by the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Romelu Lukaku and Levi Colwill (with the latter two being loan moves), while Spanish defender Marcos Alonso is thought to be on the bring of a transfer to Barcelona.

Incomings have included England forward Raheem Sterling, Senegal skipper Kalidou Koulibaly and Spanish defender Marc Cucurella – with several more signings expected to be completed by the time the transfer window slams shut on the evening of September 1.