icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Aug, 2022 08:44
HomeSport News

Messi amazes with career first in PSG masterclass (VIDEO)

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored an overhead kick for the first time in his career
Messi amazes with career first in PSG masterclass (VIDEO)
© Lionel Hahn/Getty Images © Getty Images

Lionel Messi wowed once more with two goals and an assist for Paris Saint Germain as they got their Ligue 1 title defense underway with a 5-0 thrashing of Clermont Foot.

The Argentine had already impressed last week by netting the opener in the Qatari-backed giants' 4-0 win over Nantes in the Trophee des Champions in Tel Aviv.

On this occasion, he needed just nine minutes to make a game-changing contribution by setting up Neymar - who bagged three assists himself – with a smart knock back at speed.

Then in the last 10 minutes, after further goals from Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos, Messi notched a third of the league goals he managed last season (6) on opening day with a six-minute brace.

The most discussed of these was the last, which came by way of a stunning career-first bicycle kick.

First chesting the ball down from his Argentina teammate Leandro Paredes, the number '30' then positioned himself and blasted past a hapless Mory Diaw.

"It's an act of genius that you don't have to explain and just have to enjoy," suggested one commentator from the Spanish-speaking world, where that type of strike is known as a 'chilena'. 

Despite being on the road, Messi had his name chanted by the whole of the Stade Gabriel Montpied in touching scenes, and he seems to be stepping up a gear with the World Cup on the horizon in November. 

With a change to a 3-4-3 formation, and playing Messi as a center forward, new PSG coach Christophe Galtier seems to be getting top results from his charge who already has three goals and an assist in his account for 2022/2023.

Post-match, Galtier revealed that he felt "a lot of satisfaction" with Saturday night's game and "liked the way that the team expressed itself in attack".

The ex-Nice boss was happy with the clean sheet too, however, and collective defensive work that some felt has been lacking in recent years.

"I know that I have a very talented team with players who are very talented, but they need to play as a team, and that needs to happen over the whole of a match, and then throughout the season," he demanded.

Messi intervenes after security manhandles young selfie seeker (VIDEO) READ MORE: Messi intervenes after security manhandles young selfie seeker (VIDEO)

"But of course, the most important thing is to score goals, that is in Paris Saint-Germain's DNA and the DNA of the players here," Galtier also accepted.

Next up for the Parisians is a home meeting with Montpellier on Saturday as they await the Champions League group draw on August 25. 

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Taiwan: Reckless policy
0:00
24:2
CrossTalk: West’s miscalculation
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies