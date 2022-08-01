icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Aug, 2022 15:40
HomeSport News

Djokovic clings to US entry hopes after Biden told to intervene

The US president has been asked to grant special dispensation to the Serbian ace
Djokovic clings to US entry hopes after Biden told to intervene
Still aiming for New York: Novak Djokovic. © Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Novak Djokovic says that he hasn't given up hope of playing in the upcoming US Open despite Covid vaccine entry requirements in America, as prominent figures petition President Joe Biden to intervene.

Wimbledon winner Djokovic looks set to miss out on his second Grand Slam event of the year at Flushing Meadows due to rules which state that unvaccinated non-citizens are not permitted into the United States.

The situation comes several months after he was deported from Australia in advance of the Australian Open in January, again in a row over his vaccine status.

But as the window for his entry into the US narrows, Djokovic has stated on social media that he holds out hope of a reprieve as he pursues what would be a fourth US Open crown.

I just wanted to take a moment and say to all of you how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all around the world these days,” Djokovic wrote of the support he has received on his personal Instagram page.

I wasn’t expecting it, and that’s why it feels so mindblowing. Just wanted to say THANK YOU. 

It feels special that people connect with my tennis career in such a loving and supportive way and wish for me to continue to compete.

I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed!

Serbs turn to Biden over Djokovic entry ban READ MORE: Serbs turn to Biden over Djokovic entry ban

At this point in the growing saga, it appears that only an objection from the highest level of the US government might afford Djokovic the right to compete at the event - and this is precisely what Robert Kennedy Jr, son of his late namesake father and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, has asked current US President Joe Biden to do.

It’s time to end the ineffective, discriminatory policies preventing him from competing,” said Kennedy, a noted critic of Covid-19 vaccines, via The Express.

The Wimbledon champion, already banned from playing in the Australian Open due to his vaccination status, has asserted he is willing to sacrifice participation in tournaments to preserve his health and bodily autonomy. Coercion should not play a role in his personal health decisions.

Kennedy's stance was echoed by the Serbia-American Voting Alliance (SAVA), a political action committee who claim that the tournament will be but of a shadow of what it could be if Djokovic is excluded due to his stance on the Covid-19 vaccine.

The US Open is the biggest tennis tournament in the world, and it won't be what it is without Novak Djokovic,” they said, per Politika

Considering the economic situation and the crisis at all levels, America must not allow the US Open not to take place in its full glory and capacity, which means the arrival of Novak Djokovic, who has been crowned three times at the US Open.

Novak does not pose any security threat, is one of the healthiest people in the world due to his disciplined life and serves as a role model and inspiration to millions around the world.

It is in America's interest that the biggest tournament in the world hosts the best player in the world, especially since he just won the seventh Wimbledon in London.” 

Djokovic remains in hot pursuit of Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles, and is currently just one behind the Spaniard. 

READ MORE: US Open clarifies stance after Djokovic named on entry list

Top stories

RT Features

Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth'
Andrey Gubin: With potential Pelosi Taiwan visit imminent, why is the US provoking China in 'the most dangerous place on earth' FEATURE
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Phony war
0:00
26:30
CrossTalk: Lost cause
0:00
24:46
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies