Djokovic clings to US entry hopes after Biden told to intervene

The US president has been asked to grant special dispensation to the Serbian ace

Novak Djokovic says that he hasn't given up hope of playing in the upcoming US Open despite Covid vaccine entry requirements in America, as prominent figures petition President Joe Biden to intervene.

Wimbledon winner Djokovic looks set to miss out on his second Grand Slam event of the year at Flushing Meadows due to rules which state that unvaccinated non-citizens are not permitted into the United States.

The situation comes several months after he was deported from Australia in advance of the Australian Open in January, again in a row over his vaccine status.

But as the window for his entry into the US narrows, Djokovic has stated on social media that he holds out hope of a reprieve as he pursues what would be a fourth US Open crown.

“I just wanted to take a moment and say to all of you how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all around the world these days,” Djokovic wrote of the support he has received on his personal Instagram page.

“I wasn’t expecting it, and that’s why it feels so mindblowing. Just wanted to say THANK YOU.

“It feels special that people connect with my tennis career in such a loving and supportive way and wish for me to continue to compete.

“I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed!”

At this point in the growing saga, it appears that only an objection from the highest level of the US government might afford Djokovic the right to compete at the event - and this is precisely what Robert Kennedy Jr, son of his late namesake father and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, has asked current US President Joe Biden to do.

“It’s time to end the ineffective, discriminatory policies preventing him from competing,” said Kennedy, a noted critic of Covid-19 vaccines, via The Express.

“The Wimbledon champion, already banned from playing in the Australian Open due to his vaccination status, has asserted he is willing to sacrifice participation in tournaments to preserve his health and bodily autonomy. Coercion should not play a role in his personal health decisions.”

Kennedy's stance was echoed by the Serbia-American Voting Alliance (SAVA), a political action committee who claim that the tournament will be but of a shadow of what it could be if Djokovic is excluded due to his stance on the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The US Open is the biggest tennis tournament in the world, and it won't be what it is without Novak Djokovic,” they said, per Politika.

“Considering the economic situation and the crisis at all levels, America must not allow the US Open not to take place in its full glory and capacity, which means the arrival of Novak Djokovic, who has been crowned three times at the US Open.

“Novak does not pose any security threat, is one of the healthiest people in the world due to his disciplined life and serves as a role model and inspiration to millions around the world.

“It is in America's interest that the biggest tournament in the world hosts the best player in the world, especially since he just won the seventh Wimbledon in London.”

Djokovic remains in hot pursuit of Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles, and is currently just one behind the Spaniard.