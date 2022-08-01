MMA contender tries to fight on after ‘worst nose break in history’ (VIDEO)

Blake Perry's nose was badly contorted on the A1 Combat 4 card

MMA brawler Blake Perry has gone viral online after suffering a gruesome nose break that he somehow wanted to continue fighting through.

Perry was featuring in only his second professional fight when taking on Marcel McCain.

The bout formed part of a card put on by UFC legend Urijah Faber's 'A1 Combat 4' promotion, and took place in Nate Diaz's hometown of Stockton, California, on Sunday night.

Up against it in the first round, Perry was trapped in a Muay Thai clinch with McCain, who then administered a thunderous knee to his foe's face.

The blow instantly bent Perry's nose badly out of shape.

Holding on until the buzzer, Perry received treatment from his corner and a doctor, as shown in a social media clip uploaded by the UFC.

With the footage seen 1.7 million times, the elite championship asked: "Think it's broke?" in the caption.

Demonstrating unquestionable fighting spirit, Perry wanted to continue but the referee waved off the action after taking in the severity of the injury which therefore handed McCain the win.

Fans responded to the UFC's question on Twitter, with one posting "hold my drink" and sharing a photo of Mike Perry suffering a nasty nose break when he lost to Vincent Luque at UFC Fight Night 156 in Uruguay in 2019.

Another joked that Blake Perry could "smell round corners" with his nose, and a separate party predicted that he "ain't smelling nothing for a year" as it was asked elsewhere whether this was "the worst nose break in MMA history".

What a fight Blake Perry! You are stellar ✨ @barstoolsportspic.twitter.com/I2MnDB9X4T — Selena Bueno♡ (@selenabueno) August 1, 2022

In photos posted on Twitter from the hospital by his girlfriend Selena Bueno, Perry was later seen smiling and in good spirits.

On Instagram, Perry shared footage of the injury on his stories where Bueno said he would have "kept fighting if the doctor didn't stop it."

With the loss to McCain, Perry is now 1-1 as a professional MMA fighter after winning his debut at Bellator 278 in April where he finished Makoa Cooper via an anaconda choke submission.