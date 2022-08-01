Skating icon attacks Ukraine for gloating over canceled Russian masterclass

Olympic medalist Alexandra Trusova was planning to coach youngsters in Stockholm before the event was scrapped

Renowned figure skating coach Tatiana Tarasova has said Ukrainian officials should think about improving their own results rather than pursuing “vile” campaigns against Russian rivals. The comments came after a club in Sweden was pressured into canceling a planned masterclass by Russian Olympic silver medalist Alexandra Trusova.

“If I were them, I would think about what positions they are in and what places the Ukrainians are planning for themselves at the Olympics...” said Tarasova in comments shared by TASS.

“You need to think about a result that could surprise and attract the attention of the entire figure skating public, and not vile letters and denunciations of athletes whose results they will never reach,” added the respected veteran trainer, who has coached a long list of skaters to Olympic and world title glory.

The Djurgardens IF Konstakning skating club in Stockholm confirmed last month that it had canceled a two-day masterclass with Trusova which was set for August 27 and 28.

It was reported that the venue had come under pressure from the Swedish Skating Federation to scrap the show, where the 18-year-old Russian “Quad Queen” was due to share tips with aspiring young skaters and fans.

Figures in Ukraine claimed part of the credit for getting the event canceled, with the national figure skating federation (USFS) bragging it was due to the “active position and perseverance” of its actions.

Russian and Belarusian skaters are currently banned from competition by the International Skating Union (ISU) because of the conflict in Ukraine – a step which has deprived female figure skating in particular of its biggest and brightest stars.

In a social media post issued on Monday, Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze – who trains the likes of Trusova, Olympic champion Anna Shcherbakova and world record points holder Kamila Valieva – said it was “absurd” that titles would be decided next season without the participation of Russian skaters.

While unwelcome in countries such as Sweden, Russian figure skating stars might find more opportunities abroad in places such as China.

Speaking to the media last month, local businessman Li Jun of Beijing Global Dynamic Media said that the company was keen to organize a tour featuring teenage trio Trusova, Valieva and Shcherbakova.

The stars have been collectively dubbed ‘Sanva’ – meaning ‘Three Va’ in Chinese – and enjoy immense popularity in the country, according to Li.