F1 unveils campaign to tackle trackside and online abuse (VIDEO)

Drive It Out will deal with the reports of offensive incidents

Elite motorsport championship Formula 1 has launched a fresh campaign aimed at ending abuse online and at its events.

Drive It Out has been formed after racist, sexist and homophobic incidents were reported at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The campaign will attempt to unite drivers, teams and stakeholders in a bid to block and report abuse online, and will also pressure social media platforms into taking harsher punishment against abusive internet users.

The action was launched via a video featuring all of F1's drivers, its president Stefano Domenicali and FIA governing body president Mohammed Ben which was posted to its official Twitter account on Saturday.

As the director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, Mercedes racer George Russell stated that abuse of any kind "has no place in F1".

"If you see inappropriate behavior, report it," he demanded. "If you're being targeted, reach out. We all love this sport, so let's look after each other."

We are united in our desire to drive abuse of all kinds out of the sport we love, and we're calling on the entire F1 family to join us

As per its events such as races, F1 will also look into the effect that alcohol has on punters before coming up with a plan to tackle the issue.

The motorsport will talk to race promoters and ensure that robust measures are in place to act as deterrents and resolve problems whenever they arise.

But its actions won't apply just to drivers and teams, yet also fans, broadcasters and journalists.

The tipping point for bringing in new measures came after incidents at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg when the Austrian Grand Prix was held there last month.

Cases of abuse against minorities and women were reported by fans in the aftermath of the race won by Charles Leclerc.

According to BBC Sport, one attendant said that he was subjected to a series of racial slurs while his partner was a victim of sexual abuse.

The 2022 F1 season continues with the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend with reigning world champion Max Verstappen currently leading the driver standings.