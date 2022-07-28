icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jul, 2022 10:52
German F1 icon announces retirement

Sebastian Vettel will leave Formula 1 at the end of the season
Vettel announced the decision on social media. © Alessio Morgese / NurPhoto via Getty Images

German racing legend Sebastian Vettel has announced he will retire from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season. The four-time world champion currently races for Aston Martin.

Vettel, 35, confirmed the news in an Instagram video message to fans on Thursday in which he cited the desire to spend more time with his family as partly being behind the decision. 

“I love this sport, it has been central to my life since I can remember. But as much as there’s life on track, there’s life off track too. Being a racing driver has never been my sole identity,” said the German.

Vettel went on to list his passions and personality traits, before hinting at his interest for social and environmental activism by saying: “I feel we live in decisive times, and how we all shape these next years will determine our lives.”  

Vettel’s place is assured among the most successful racers of all time.

He won four successive world titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013. He remains the youngest-ever F1 champion, winning his first title at the age of 23 years, 4 months and 11 days old.

He later spent six seasons with the iconic Ferrari team before making the move to Aston Martin for the 2021 campaign.

In terms of overall Grand Prix victories, Vettel ranks third all time with 53, behind only compatriot and seven-time word champion Michael Schumacher, and current British racing icon Lewis Hamilton.  

