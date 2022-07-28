icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sports summit moved to allow Russians to attend

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) will relocate the gathering from Norway
Russian gymnastics star Dina Averina. © Jean Catuffe / Getty Images

International gymnastics governing body the FIG has been forced to move its 2022 Congress from Norway after being informed that Russian and Belarusian delegates would be prohibited from attending.

The gathering was due to take place in the city of Sandefjord in October, but organizers have been left scrambling to find an alternative venue.

“The FIG is sorry to announce that the 84th FIG Congress will not take place in Sandefjord, Norway, in October, as planned,” read an FIG statement on Wednesday.

“The Norwegian Gymnastics Federation informed the FIG earlier today that it is not in a position to host the Congress this year, as it must comply with the recommendations from the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports and the Norwegian Ministry of Culture and Equality to not welcome any officials or delegates from Russia or Belarus to events in the country.

“The FIG has been working to quickly find another national federation to host the 2022 Congress. The FIG will announce the new location and dates as soon as they are approved by the Executive Committee. All pertinent information regarding travel and accommodation will be delivered after this decision,” it added.

The FIG has banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from its competitions, although their respective federations are still members of the organization and officials from the two countries have not been suspended.

Nellie Kim of Belarus is one of three FIG vice-presidents, while Russia’s Vassily Titov is a board member.

Both countries have officials on various FIG committees.

