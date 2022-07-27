icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Jul, 2022 11:33
HomeSport News

Biathlete denies ‘traitor’ claims after renouncing Russian citizenship

Lydia Zhurauskaite has given up her Russian citizenship and will compete for Lithuania
Biathlete denies ‘traitor’ claims after renouncing Russian citizenship
Zhurauskaite says she had long been set on making the move. © Social media / Lidiya Zhurauskaite

Biathlon competitor Lydia Zhurauskaite has dismissed suggestions that she has betrayed Russia by giving up her citizenship and moving to represent Lithuania.

It was confirmed earlier in July that Russian President Vladimir Putin had granted a request from Zhurauskaite to revoke her Russian citizenship so that she would be clear to represent the Baltic state.

The 23-year-old hails from Murmansk and previously competed for her home region at events, but has Lithuanian roots. 

Despite the fact that Zhurauskaite had not received a call-up to the Russian biathlon national team at any level, some figures had claimed that she was turning her back on a potentially promising career for her homeland

Two-time Olympic biathlon champion Dmitry Vasilyev said that Zhurauskaite would come to “regret” her decision, although he said she had the right to choose.

Elsewhere it was pointed out that Zhurauskaite had already been training with the Lithuanian team, and that her prospects with Russia would have been far more limited ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

RT
© Social media / Lidiya Zhurauskaite

Zhurauskaite herself has now set the record straight in an interview with Russia’s Match TV.

“I was invited to the [Lithuanian] team in May 2020, when Covid was still raging, and nothing was clear about my future sports future,” said the biathlete.  

“The team coach contacted me, then I had a conversation with the president of the Lithuanian Biathlon Federation. They found me in the lists of all-Russian competitions, they just saw a Lithuanian surname. 

“Then we began to collect documents, and in March 2021 it became known that I would be given citizenship, since it is very difficult to obtain it in Lithuania. 

“Immediately after that, I was invited to the training camp, and since May 2021 I have already been training with the Lithuanian team.”

READ MORE: Tennis ace explains decision to drop Russian nationality

Zhurauskaite categorically denied that she was somehow guilty of betraying Russia.

“All the talk that I am a traitor, that I fled Russia and left only because there are no prospects here now is complete nonsense,” said the skier, who is hoping to fulfill her dream of competing at the 2026 Winter Games.

“I will even say this: in Lithuania, financially, I receive less than in my region, so it’s not even about money. 

“I just wanted to test myself [in new competitions], especially since they are really interested in me.”

Russian sports minister speaks on ‘citizenship change’ debate for athletes READ MORE: Russian sports minister speaks on ‘citizenship change’ debate for athletes

The debate surrounding Russian athletes changing their citizenship has intensified amid the sweeping international bans imposed as a result of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Some figures, such as State Duma Deputy Roman Teryushkov, have claimed that it is akin to treason if Russian athletes swap allegiances to represent other countries.  

The Kremlin, however, has suggested it does not support that kind of thinking.

The likes of former Olympic ice dance champion Tatiana Navka have also argued that everyone should have a freedom of choice, and that circumstances differ.

The International Biathlon Union (IBU) is among the federations to impose a blanket ban on all Russian and Belarusian competitors, announcing the decision in March. The organization later suspended the membership of the biathlon federations from the two countries.

The Russian Biathlon Union filed an appeal against the bans with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland.

Top stories

RT Features

Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond?
Maksim Artemyev: Public opinion seems to be turning against the military draft in Ukraine, how will the Zelensky regime respond? FEATURE
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy
Monsieur général: How France's Macron is trying to distract from the economic crisis by impersonating a military tough-guy FEATURE
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land?
From Powerpoint to Potatoes: Why is Bill Gates buying so much land? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Kiev is losing
0:00
24:52
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Energy madness
0:00
28:9
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies